Not What We Asked For, But What We Needed: South Park’s Pandemic Special

By Marco Madron

South Park Studios released an all-new South Park episode titled “The Pandemic Special” on Sept. 30, 2020.

The comedy series has always been known for exploring social issues and portraying them in a crude but hilarious manner. This episode is no different.

The hour-long episode looks at the origins of COVID-19, the effect COVID-19 is having on kids in school, and the process of coming up with a cure for COVID-19.

While those are the main plot lines of the episode, it also touches upon police brutality, and the upcoming U.S. election. The episode also pokes fun at the way people wear their masks, referring to masks worn on the chin as “chin diapers.”

The views of the COVID-19 pandemic are expressed by the characters from those who enjoy the separation or isolation, and those who feel they miss out on their social lives or just want their old jobs back. The episode even starts off with a musical number describing the joys of having to stay at home.

The episode does a great job of shedding light onto the changes that we’ve all experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Being stuck at home and not going out can have negative impacts on our emotions, and having something to laugh about is good for keeping spirits up; especially when it’s relevant to what’s currently going on in the world.

Note that the episode contains explicit language and content. The episode is available to watch on Comedy Central and MUCH.