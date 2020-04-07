No Equipment Home Workouts

By Madison Gummow

Working out from home can be a challenge. You likely don’t have the equipment you would normally use, motivation can be hard to find, distractions are many or maybe you simply don’t know what to do.

Luckily, YouTube has thousands of at home workout videos that require little time and no equipment. Here is a list of my favourite home workout videos on YouTube.

Abs

Pamela Reif’s 10 MIN SIX PACK WORKOUT

This workout won’t make you pour sweat but you will feel it the next day. I was skeptical of this video the first time I tried it because I felt like I hadn’t worked out hard enough, but when I woke up the next morning and I could barely sit up I knew this workout was effective. After just two weeks of doing this workout every second day I had the six pack the title promised.

10 MIN Small Waist Workout- No Equipment // Curves & Flat Belly by Sanne Vloet

Another ten minute workout that really makes a difference is by Victoria’s Secret Runway model, Sanne Vloet. This video focuses less on building defined abs and more on bringing in your waist and keeping your stomach flat. The exercises she shares are fun and leave you with a satisfying burn.

Glutes

TONED LEGS & ROUND BOOTY At Home Workout – MadFit

This 20 minute video is great because Maddie Lymburner never repeats an exercise and thoroughly explains everything she does. Sometimes fast-paced workouts can be confusing and result in exercises being done incorrectly, this is not an issue with this video. If you are looking to build muscle in your legs and glutes, this is the video for you.

Pamela Reif’s 10 MIN BOOTY BURN

Another video by Pamela Reif. Her workouts are incredibly effective, simple and fast. I love this video because unlike most booty workouts I have tried, this one builds the glute without building bulky leg muscle. I noticed a significant difference from this video after just one week.

Full Body

QUICK FULL BODY AT HOME WORKOUT with Whitney Simmons

This video is not a typical ‘workout with me’ style. This is a sit-down video where Whitney explains exactly what she does during her full body workouts and the benefits of each exercise. She does include example clips of herself performing the exercises to avoid confusion. This workout will have you dripping in sweat by the end.

20 MIN FULL BODY HOME WORKOUT by Natacha Oceane

You won’t get bored doing this workout as Natacha fits 20 different exercises into 20 minutes. It’s 45 seconds each exercise followed by a 15 second break which she uses to show you exactly how to do the upcoming exercise. This workout is intense and satisfying.

Alternating daily between these at home workout videos will help to fill that gym-void in your life and keep you in shape during isolation.