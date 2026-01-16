The Nîsôhkamâtotân Centre is undergoing a major renovation designed to expand and brighten their space. The centre provides support services, cultural programming, advising and welcoming space for Indigenous learners and NAIT students across campus.

Kaitlyn Menard, Indigenous Liaison Specialist at the Nîsôhkamâtotân Centre, focuses on serving NAIT’s growing Indigenous student community. “I think we just kind of outgrew the space with the amount of students that were providing services to,” she said.

The renovations have been in the works for some time, and although the project was originally expected to finish for September, the adjusted schedule now means most of the work took place over the winter break. The new completion target is February.

“We just needed a newer, fresher space and more room for the students,” said Menard.

“The wall has been taken down. So it’ll almost double that student space out there where we have tables and stuff where they can just sit and eat their lunch and study,” Menard said.

The centre is also adding a new office for the Recruitment Specialist, and their previous office will become a quiet study room.