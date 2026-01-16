The Nîsôhkamâtotân Centre is undergoing a major renovation designed to expand and brighten their space. The centre provides support services, cultural programming, advising and welcoming space for Indigenous learners and NAIT students across campus.
Kaitlyn Menard, Indigenous Liaison Specialist at the Nîsôhkamâtotân Centre, focuses on serving NAIT’s growing Indigenous student community. “I think we just kind of outgrew the space with the amount of students that were providing services to,” she said.
The renovations have been in the works for some time, and although the project was originally expected to finish for September, the adjusted schedule now means most of the work took place over the winter break. The new completion target is February.
“We just needed a newer, fresher space and more room for the students,” said Menard.
“The wall has been taken down. So it’ll almost double that student space out there where we have tables and stuff where they can just sit and eat their lunch and study,” Menard said.
The centre is also adding a new office for the Recruitment Specialist, and their previous office will become a quiet study room.
Menard said the renovated centre will be a “brighter, warm, welcoming space for new students to come in.” One big change is the expansion of student seating and gathering space.
While the physical layout is undergoing a major transformation, the services and roles remain the same. The bigger space will also help the Nîsôhkamâtotân Centre continue to host student events such as Monday Morning Smudge and Drop in Beading.
Menard said students who frequent the centre are excited about the renovations, but she wants NAIT students to know they can still access the space and its services.
“If people walk by, it does look like we’re maybe closed a little bit … but we are still open.” For now, the elders’ room serves as a temporary study and hangout space, complete with a microwave and small fridge, while all regular support remains available in person or online.
Menard emphasized the purpose behind every improvement at the Nîsôhkamâtotân Centre is to make students feel like it could be “their home away from home.”
“It’s always been a very welcoming, community-centered space, and our renovations are focusing on that to make them feel more welcome here and like there is a space for them.”
The Nîsôhkamâtotân Centre hopes to unveil the renovations in February, and students can look forward to a larger, brighter and more inclusive place to gather, study, connect and grow. Students can visit the Nîsôhkamâtotân Centre at room E121 on Main Campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and visit their website for more info.
Feature photo by Amy St. Amand