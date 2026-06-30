NAIT parking rates to increase in July

Starting in July, parking rates across NAIT campuses will increase. Student parking pass rates will increase on July 1, with other rates taking effect on July 2. Most rates will see an increase, including hourly, daily and parking passes.

NAIT said in a post on their internal staff portal that parking rates are reviewed annually, and this year’s review “considered several factors, including operating costs, equity in pricing across parking locations on Main Campus, and the impact of parking capacity changes at Main Campus.”

According to NAIT Parking Services, parking zone C will be permanently closed due to Advanced Skills Centre construction.

NAIT hourly parking rate changes

Most hourly rates will increase by $0.25, except the E parking zone which will increase from $6 to $7.75. Hourly parking on Spruce Grove Campus will be available at $6.25 per hour.

NAIT daily parking rate changes

Daily parking rates for zones HP, HPH, L, P, Y, and HET/RN will remain at $13.50. NAIT has also introduced a new daily parking option for CATH at a rate of $15.75.

A/B parkade daily rates will increase from $13 to $13.50, and M parkade daily rates will increase from $15 to $15.25. The S parking zone will increase from $6 to $7.75.

NAIT parking permit changes

Full-time parking pass permit holders will see an average increase of about 3.6 per cent, according to the June 17 announcement.

Per Fall/Winter semester, A/B, D, M, Spruce Grove Campus and powered Souch and Patricia rates will increase by $32. Fall/Winter semester underground parking passes will see a $40 increase. Non-powered passes on Souch and Patricia will increase by $12.

Students looking to buy a parking pass for the full academic year are recommended to purchase full-year passes in advance rather than purchasing per semester as permits are limited. Listed rates do not include GST.

2026/27 semester, yearly and weekly apprentice parking pass prices for students. Photo via NAIT

For more information about parking at NAIT, visit their webpage.

Feature image via NAIT Content Collective