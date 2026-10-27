From the NAITSA Senate: Oct. 21 recap

NAITSA’s first Senate meeting of the year started with an in-camera session that lasted around 30 minutes. For those readers who are also first-timers to Senate or Board proceedings, an in-camera session is a fancy way of saying a private conversation. As NAITSA’s Senate chair Emmanuel Barker explained in the meeting, “in-camera is Latin for ‘in the room.’”

“This is used for the purpose of maintaining confidentiality, personal, private information,” Barker explained. No formal decisions are made in-camera.

The meeting resumed with a presentation from the Executive Council (EC) on their 2026-27 goals. Each member gave a brief introduction before introducing their value statement and team goals for the year.

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Executive Council goals

Team goals

Goal 1: Engaging with Students — How may we engage with students and create excitement in NAITSA’s elections, feedback opportunities and overall engagement? President Lilly Houcher explained that before the EC can advocate, they need to “listen and understand where students are at and what their needs are.” She highlighted previous things the EC has done to promote NAITSA, including classroom visits and pulse checks.

Goal 2: NAIT/NAITSA Relations — How might we build and maintain strong, collaborative relationships with NAIT’s Executive team to advance student priorities and strengthen advocacy? “In order to be able to advocate effectively, we have to work on that relationship with NAIT,” said NAITSA’s VP internal, Teaira Current. “What we really want to strive for is having a collaborative, open communication relationship.” Current shared that they have regular meetings with NAIT leadership and executives and offer regular opportunities for NAIT to hear directly from students.

Goal 3: Trade Students — How may we ensure trades and apprenticeship students are effectively represented and advocated for in key institutional initiatives? VP academic Danielle Libunao said that despite the new Advanced Skills Centre (ASC) coming, NAITSA wants the current students to still be supported. She also mentioned if curriculum changes coming from Apprenticeship Industry Training cause “hiccups,” NAITSA wants to “ensure that their [students’] interests are represented to NAIT.”



President Lilly Houcher (left) and VP academic Danielle Libunao (middle) stand with a member of the Ooks Life team at Nest Fest 2026. Photo by Jennifer Dacany/The Nugget

Presidential goals

Houcher also presented her goals for the year: championing student priorities, student influence in institutional planning and representation at Board of Governors.

She highlighted wanting to ensure that with all the major projects happening at NAIT — like the south lobby revitalization, ASC and even a potential residence — students’ interests are heard.

Houcher also presented goals as the acting VP external. The role has been vacant since July, after the elected VP external, Vladyslav Bondarchuk, resigned.

Student housing and residence, along with government advocacy, are top of mind for Houcher as acting VP external. “NAIT still doesn’t have a residence, so I still want to keep that pressure on NAIT to have a residence and have a housing strategy for students,” Houcher told the Senate. She also said that she wants to make sure that students’ voices are being considered in governmental decision making.

VP academic goals

Libunao has four goals: optimizing academic services; advancing learning material affordability; strengthening academic advocacy and quality; and academic council calibration.

She emphasized ensuring students are receiving consistent and helpful assistance when seeking support and working closely with NAIT to make textbooks and educational materials affordable. During Academic Council, Libunao wants to empower the student representatives to ask questions and meaningfully participate in the discussion.

VP internal goals Current also presented four goals related to her portfolio: Ooks Life Team (OLT) recalibration, campus enhancement, food services and student engagement. She spoke about connecting with NAITSA’s Ooks Life Team to better understand student experience and sitting on committees like NAIT’s food and beverage stakeholder committee to bring both student and NAITSA’s perspectives forward.

VP internal Teaira Current presents at Nest Fest 2026. Photo via NAITSA

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Question period

In question period, senators have a chance to ask questions of the Executive Council based on their submitted reports. These reports are not publicly available. This is not an exhaustive list of questions, but a summary of what we believe are the most important for students to know.

For the president

Senator Claudia Ngan Tafam asked for an update on the Captioning and Court Reporting (CACR) program. NAIT paused the program, along with 18 others, in May 2025, but the motion to suspend it was defeated at Academic Council in June 2026.

Houcher said that the last two Academic Council meetings have been cancelled, though she’s not “completely sure why.” CACR will be brought back to the next Academic Council meeting in November for discussion.

Senator Bohdan Kyriienko asked about an increase in the U-pass fee, but not an increase in NAITSA’s projected U-pass revenue.

NAITSA’s executive director Chris Chelmick explained that because all of the revenue from the U-pass is paid directly to the transit authorities, they do not spend time trying to estimate the revenue. “If we have $3 million in U-pass revenue in a year, then we’re writing cheques for $3 million to the various transit authorities,” he explained.

Senator Emma Shentaler asked how NAITSA decides when student concerns require action, rather than “simply being heard.”

Houcher called this an “ongoing battle” that NAITSA decides on a case-by-case basis. When something happens because of the EC’s advocacy, Houcher considers that a win.

For the VP academic

Senator Ngan Tafam asked about the new academic advising model and if Libunao thinks it’s working.

Libunao shared that she’s planning on meeting with NAIT’s associate vice-president students and campus life at the end of the semester to review the data, as this is the first semester of the project.

Senator Kyriienko asked how many students are using Nimbus, NAITSA’s tutoring platform, and if it may help to put it in Brightspace.

Libunao didn’t have numbers, but executive director Chelmick offered to bring them to the next Senate meeting.

For the acting VP external (Houcher)

Senator Ngan Tafam asked about student housing and if NAITSA had considered collecting signatures from students to put more pressure onto NAIT.

Houcher explained that NAITSA has asked students about housing in surveys and could use that data to pressure NAIT, but her focus is also on short-term housing for apprenticeship students.

Senator Sebastian Biel asked if it may be more appropriate to look towards off-site housing in the short-term, “given the concerns surrounding decreased enrollment.”

Houcher is aware of various initiatives NAIT has done to try to deal with student housing, but believes short-term housing is “a band-aid fix.” Houcher said that a student residence would “drastically help campus life and enhance the student experience.”

Senator Ngan Tafam asked about how meetings with external advocacy groups like Alberta Students’ Executive Council have helped students.

Houcher said these meetings are beneficial but a “slow burn.”

“The rewards come few and far between, but they are so huge for students when they do come that it is definitely worth it for students to have an advocate there,” she explained.

For the VP internal

Senator Kyriienko asked if a $150,000 increase in NAITSA’s club grants is enough to meet demand, and if they plan to increase it again.

Current said she isn’t sure if it will meet demand given it’s the beginning of the year, but the decision to increase it was based on last year’s demand. “There was definitely more clubs applying for grants than we had anticipated initially,” she said. She doesn’t anticipate the amount will increase.

Two senators asked about the ASC — Shentaler asked about affordability for food, and Ngan Tafam asked about a student amenity space.

Current said that originally, there was not a plan for food services in the ASC. Now that NAIT is planning for food services, she can begin advocating for affordability.

She also emphasized the importance of knowing what trades students want so she can properly advocate. Survey results indicated that food was the first priority, followed by seating areas and recreation.

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Search for a new chair and certified election results

The senate voted to approve Emmanuel Barker as the chair of the NAITSA Senate for 2026-27, but he announced that he has accepted a new opportunity and can no longer be the chair after December. NAITSA is currently looking for a new chair.

Leeanne Mills, NAITSA’s administration director, also presented the certified results of the Senate election to be approved. The motion passed unanimously.

The VP external question

NAITSA’s bylaws state that a vacancy in the EC should be filled by a by-election, unless it is a single vacancy and the Senate approves an “Executive Council recommendation to proceed without a byelection.”

This is exactly what the current EC suggested. Houcher explained that after discussion, the team agreed that it makes the most sense to appoint her as the acting VP external. “I believe it would actually be less efficient in the next couple of months to do a by-election,” she explained. The timeline for running a by-election and training a new candidate means that any elected candidate would only get four months in the role. “Anyone who would want to run in a by-election won’t be able to have the full experience,” said Houcher.

Senator Ngan Tafam asked if Houcher was confident in her ability to manage both portfolios. Houcher answered yes, saying that because she’s used to the role, she feels equipped.

The motion passed unanimously, making President Houcher the official acting VP external.

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Other notes

Senators Kyriienko, Viktoriia Dmukh, Subhashree Panigrahy, Silas Engen, Reed LaValley and Adebayo Otekunrin were appointed to the finance subcommittee

Senators Biel, Shentaler, Ngan Tafam, Jyothi John, Christina Gold and Gavin Moore were appointed to the governance subcommittee

The next Senate meeting will take place on Nov. 4.

Feature image via NAITSA