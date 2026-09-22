NAIT VP administration and CFO announces resignation

Mike High, NAIT’s vice-president administration and chief financial officer, is resigning from his position, with his last day set for Nov. 4.

High joined NAIT in January 2025. In a statement to his team, High said he was leaving because of “family commitments beyond the Edmonton region.”

“While my time at NAIT has been relatively short, it has been incredibly meaningful,” High said in the statement.

High thanked colleagues across the institution and said he was confident in the future of NAIT and the administration portfolio. “I have had the privilege of working alongside talented and dedicated colleagues who care deeply about this institution and the students we serve,” he wrote.

“It has truly been an honour to be part of this team.”

During his time at NAIT, High worked on several major initiatives, including the Advanced Skills Centre, the stabilization of NAIT’s operational budget and RISE, a program aimed at improving the institution’s long-term financial sustainability.

According to NAIT president and CEO Laura Jo Gunter, High was a member of the Advanced Skills Centre steering committee that helped secure funding for the project. He also championed RISE, which launched in April 2025. Gunter said NAIT’s projected deficits have been reduced by 60 per cent since the program launched.

“Mike has formed many meaningful connections with colleagues across the NAIT campus,” Gunter said in a statement to staff on Sept. 16. The statement, which was posted on NAIT’s Staff Portal, received 19 comments from staff recognizing High for his contributions.

Gunter thanked High for his service and said NAIT is well-positioned for continued stability, success and growth.

In an email to the Nugget, NAIT said its “immediate focus is on ensuring a smooth transition and supporting [High’s] teams in his portfolio” and that decisions about future leadership will be made in the months ahead.

Feature image by Ana Kostyrko/The Nugget