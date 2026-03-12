Nationals recap: Men’s volleyball fighting for bronze

The NAIT Men’s volleyball team hosts the 2026 Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association (CCAA) Volleyball Nationals from March 11 to March 14. Follow along here for daily updates on the Ooks’ journey to gold.

Day One: Ooks stumble, drop opening game

The Ooks faced the Titans de Limoilou from Quebec City in their first match, and it was not the result that fans hoped for.

NAIT fought hard throughout the first set, but an early 7-3 deficit put them behind. They never found a way to get ahead, dropping the set 25-21. The second set saw the Ooks down 7-1 early. NAIT did manage to shrink the Titans’ lead to 23-22 with a late push, but the Ooks were never able to take the lead.

With NAIT down two sets to none, the third set was do-or-die. The Ooks responded to the moment and came out on a mission. They secured the lead early and held on to win 25-18 to force a fourth set.

Ben Kieser (middle) ready to strike. Photo by Ana Kostyrko / The Nugget

However, that fourth set did not fall the blue and gold’s way. NAIT led 8-7 and remained in front until the Titans tied it at 20-20 and shut the Ooks down to win the set 25-21 and advance to the next round.

“These guys played really well,” NAIT head coach Phil Dixon says post-game about his team’s performance. “We out-attacked them. Kill efficiency was better. We had more kills and more digs; they just beat us in the serve-pass game … I’m proud of them. We were up 12-7 in the fourth, and just couldn’t close it out. We’re going for bronze.”

The Ooks are now out of contention for the national title game, but they are still in the running for the bronze medal. They will play the bronze medal quarterfinal today against the Providence Pilots at 3:00 p.m.

Feature image by Ana Kostyrko



