2026 nationals recap: Women’s basketball

The NAIT women’s basketball team is competing in the 2026 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Basketball Nationals from March 18 to 21 in Montreal.

Follow along for daily updates on the Ooks’ journey.

Day one: Ooks trail early, fall in opening game

The Ooks began their tournament against the Géants de St-Jean from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., on Wednesday afternoon in the quarterfinal with a lopsided loss.

NAIT started out with a great first quarter, leading the Géants 15-12 into the break. But the Ooks struggled to finish shots, and eventually it cost them as they lost the lead in the early minutes of the quarter.

Things did not get much better for the blue and gold as they struggled to regain the consistency they had at the start. NAIT ended the first half down 32-25. The momentum was leaning in the Géants’ favour, but there was still time to mount a comeback with two quarters to go. However, it did not materialize. The Géants outscored the Ooks 34-18 down the stretch and handed NAIT a 66-43 loss to knock them out of contention for the gold medal. The Ooks shot 26 per cent from the field — a stark contrast to their 39 per cent field goal percentage through the regular season. It was an even tougher night from beyond the arc for the team. NAIT shot 22 per cent (4-for-18) from the three-point line with three three-pointers coming from fifth-year guard Mikah Reed. Reed led the team with 12 points and shot 4-for-13 from the field while picking up seven rebounds and three assists. Reed (center) avoiding a block from the other team. Photo by James Paddle-Grant / CCAA Payton Neilson picked up 10 points and went 4-for-18 from the field — an uncharacteristic night from the ACAC’s second-leading scorer, who has been dealing with an injury. “We weren’t the version of us that we needed to be to compete and win on the national stage, and that’s what happens if you show up to this tournament not ready to play,” Lyons says in a post-game interview with the Nugget.

Lyons explains that with their “driving offensive force” being injured, everybody else needed to step up, but “they just weren’t ready for that moment.”

The team still has a chance to win a medal, though, and Lyons thinks the team can recover. “It’s about licking your wounds, and then getting back to it and being present, and recognizing that if we want to be winners, we still have an opportunity to finish the season on a high,” says Lyons.

“But it takes heart, and it takes grit, and that’s something that we need to decide to do, and that’s something we need to decide to do now.”

The Ooks are back in action today at 11 a.m. against the St. Thomas Tommies from Fredericton in the bronze quarterfinal.

Feature image by James Paddle-Grant / CCAA

