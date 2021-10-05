NAITSA’s Long-Standing Anime Club Looking For Members

By Jared Gomes

Whether on or off campus, finding new ways to connect with fellow NAIT students who share hobbies is always important. The Super NAITSA Anime Club, abbreviated as SNAC, is just the place for that.

Aidan Bartsch, President of the Super NAITSA Anime Club, says the club is looking for more people to share their interest in anime and similar pop culture with.

“The Anime Club is a place where people with similar interests in video games, anime, and sort of a general interest in that genre of media would get together, watch anime together, discuss anime, video games, draw, whatever sort of interests you,” said Bartsch.

Bartsch originally joined by finding posters on campus and decided that this seemed like a fun club to be a part of. Due to recent restrictions, the club is currently based online and taking place on Discord, but Bartsch hopes that isn’t always the case.

“As soon as the restrictions lessen, we would like to have a club room at the school, but for now we’re just going to be [meeting through] Discord,” said Bartsch.

The Super NAITSA Anime Club has been at NAIT for quite a while, at least 5 years according to Bartsch. He hopes SNAC will continue to grow.

“It’s always fun having more people join and just talking and watching some anime and playing games as well,” said Bartsch.

Since becoming president this year, Bartsch’s main goal for the club is to have more members.

“I’m hoping for more people to be interested and to just make new friends and enjoy the club with more people,” said Bartsch.

The weekly club meetings are held every Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. During these meetings, members can watch anime, join in on some Jackbox games, socialize with other members of the club, and take part in many more fun club activities.

To join SNAC or for more information, visit ookslife.ca.