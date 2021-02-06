NAITSA Hosts Black Facts Trivia Night

By Kallandra Weatherbee

NAITSA is hosting Black Facts Trivia in support of black history month. On Feb. 9, the event will be taking place as a Jeopardy-style game.

Jorgia Moore, an events coordinator with NAIT’s campus activity board, said this event will be an opportunity to learn about the current issues and important people in the black community. She also said the trivia game will be a fun interactive way to learn new facts and win prizes.

“We’re really going to touch on the black lives matter [movement] and educate everyone in a super fun way. Throughout the course of it, there are lots of facts, and you get a study guide, so it’s not as stressful for you to not know the answers,” said Moore.

Moore believes it’s important to understand the black community within Edmonton and NAIT and wants to provide at least one event during black history month dedicated to that.

“I had a student in one of my classes mention to me that we don’t have any black history month events. After that, I made it my goal to have one event solely dedicated to that. It’s just important to understand that community within Edmonton and within our NAIT community,” said Moore.

This will be the second year NAITSA has hosted a black history month event.

More information and a link to RSVP to the event can be found here.