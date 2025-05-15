NAIT pauses 18 programs for intake

NAIT has paused 18 programs for intakes across the institute as part of a “comprehensive program review.” 16 of 18 programs will not accept students starting in Fall 2025, with 2 programs pausing as of 2026/27. Here’s everything we know so far.

1. The impacted programs are:

Starting in 2025/26:

Leadership in Healthcare (Post-Diploma Certificate)

Bachelor of Applied Information Systems Technology (Degree)

Captioning and Court Reporting (Diploma)

Computer Engineering Technology (Diploma)

Computer Network Administrator (Certificate)

Cybersecurity Immersive Industry Education (Post-Diploma Certificate)

Graphic Communications (Certificate)

Network Engineering Technology (Diploma)

Wireless Systems Engineering Technology (Diploma)

Alternative Energy Technology (Diploma)

Geoscience Technology (Diploma)

Millwork and Carpentry (Certificate)

CNC Machinist Technician (Certificate)

Materials Engineering Technology (Diploma)

Nanosystems Engineering Technology (Diploma)

Pre-Employment Auto Body Repair (Certificate)

For 2026/27:

Personal Fitness Trainer (Diploma)

Surveying and Geospatial Engineering Technology (Diploma)

2. The programs were paused to “ensure NAIT remains financially and operationally sustainable.”

NAIT’s VP Academic Peter Leclaire spoke about challenges like shifts in enrolment, international student policy and rising costs, but stated these were not the only factors considered. “It’s more than a financial component, it’s about setting us up for the future,” he said at a press conference. They did analyze all programs at NAIT, looking at things like admission and enrolment rates, retention rates, employment rates, student and employee satisfaction. Leclaire said they also considered “financial viability and scalability of those programs.”

3. Incoming students will be contacted with alternative options or offered a refund.

A student practices in the Court Reporting Program—one of 18 programs currently paused. Photo via NAIT Content Collective Leclaire said that around 450 students will be impacted, including those who have already accepted offers and those that are still pending. “We recognize that this news has an impact on students plans as they look at their future careers … we’re here to support them every step of the way.” Included in the press release was a list of alternative programs students could take, though not all paused programs have alternative options at NAIT—the Court Reporting program was “the only captioning and court reporting program in western Canada to be approved by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA).” The Court Transcription certificate is still accepting students, though it is not certified by the NCRA and will result in a different career path.

Current students will be able to continue their studies and finish their programs.

4. There will likely be layoffs associated with these pauses, and NAIT isn’t sure how much the pauses will cost.

Shauna MacDonald, President of the NAIT Academic Staff Association (NASA), told press there are about 100 staff are involved in the paused programs that could be affected, but there could be a ripple effect if staff moves into other programs.

“There will likely be impacts on our staff, but we don’t know what that looks like,” Leclaire said. “We’re going to have lost revenue, but at the same time, as we start to look at how we invest our resources and increasing access elsewhere, we’ll recover those revenues as well.”

5. While the decision has been made and announced, it needs to be reviewed by NAIT’s Academic Council.

Made up of representatives from NAIT, NAITSA, NASA and the larger student body, one of Academic Council’s duties includes reviewing programs the school offers. While Academic Council does not approve or deny program pauses, they do offer recommendations to NAIT’s Board of Governors’.

Leclaire said NAIT is still working on policy regarding program pauses, but he is not sure what will happen if Academic Council recommends against the pause. “We’ll have to wait until we see what that’s like … ultimately, though, that’s a recommendation to the board from Council, and it’s the [Board of Governor’s] fiduciary responsibility to make decisions.”

MacDonald, who also sits on Academic Council, believes NAIT not consulting Academic Council is an issue. “There are some processes that are supposed to be followed, and we will be looking into that and seeing if there’s any legal ramifications of those processes not being followed.”

6. It’s unclear if these programs will be suspended, or how long they will stay paused for

Currently, the programs are being described as “paused,” but Leclaire said that NAIT still has processes to undertake “to determine whether this is going to move to suspension or whether it’s going to be an opportunity to re-envision your program.” According to an email sent to staff of the School of Media and IT obtained by the Nugget, “a pause triggers the formal suspension process, including consultation and further data review.” The email also stated that programs identified for redevelopment “are being considered for future investment.”

MacDonald heard similar. “I have seen an email from one Dean saying that these programs are paused with the intent to suspend, which it sounds to me that the decision’s been made, even though it hasn’t been to Academic Council.”