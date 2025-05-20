NAITSA considering spring U-Pass, students to vote in referendum 

Spring students will finally get the chance to head to the polls and vote on a spring U-Pass—something NAITSA has never offered. Between June 7 and 11, students can vote online and make their voice heard.

“It is time to give them a voice, to say if they want the spring and summer U-Pass,” said Alley Medeiros, NAITSA’s Service Hub Manager. She explained that students often expect to have a spring U-Pass or visit NAITSA’s front desk to ask why it isn’t working. “We have to explain to them that well, because, here at NAIT, students don’t get that.”

For the vote to count, 10 per cent of eligible students—those taking credit classes starting in the spring term—must vote.

While the U-Pass has been at NAIT since 2010, NAIT has never offered a spring U-Pass, and this is the first time NAITSA is asking students to vote on one. All 3 other schools that offer U-Pass offer a spring version.

“We hope they [students] all vote, regardless of the answer. We’re not wanting one answer or the other one, but it’s important that [students] say yes they want it or not, because for the longest time, we’ve not even given them the option to say if they want it or not,” said Medeiros.

If the vote passes, the spring U-Pass would begin in 2026. The cost would be the same for the fall and winter options. Spring 2026 would cost $180, 2027 would cost $182.50, and Spring 2028 would cost $185. NAITSA signed a three-year contract, so after that, they will need to renegotiate with the city.

While the spring U-Pass would not be active for students in this academic year, Medeiros still encouraged current students to vote in the referendum. “Even if they may not be here, it’s still important for them to please vote and try to make the best decision to support the students who are coming in the future.”



“It’s very important that we think about future students, because someone in the past has decided for us.”

Voting opens on June 7 and closes on June 11 at 4 p.m. Students enrolled in credit classes in the spring term can vote online via Simply Voting; an email with the link will be sent to all spring term students. More information is available on NAITSA’s website.