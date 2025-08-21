Need NAIT student parking? Here’s my advice as a former ‘resourceful’ parker

When I was a NAIT student, skipping the bus and driving to campus felt… luxurious. Unfortunately, the cost of NAIT student parking was also quite luxurious, so I often found myself scrounging through residential areas near campus, hopelessly trying to find free street parking without a time limit. In hindsight, the amount of times I sacrificed convenience (and being on time for class) to save $13 probably wasn’t worth it. Still, I knew I wasn’t the only student doing this; every “sneaky” spot I found would eventually get sniped. Commuting doesn’t have to be a nightmare, though. It just takes planning and consideration — something I admit I wasn’t great at. But lucky for you, I’ve compiled all my hard-earned NAIT parking knowledge into this handy guide so you don’t have to learn through trial and error like I did.

Avoid parking and use your U-Pass. Photo via NAIT Content Collective U-Pass? Kinda useful If you’re taking at least one on-campus credit course, you’ve already paid your Universal Transit Pass fee. It’s a student transit pass that allows you to use provided public transit in Edmonton, Strathcona County, St. Albert, Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan and Spruce Grove. It’s a mandatory fee that makes public transit affordable for students, and it’s the most cost effective commute option at $180 per semester. That being said, long bus commutes can be daunting, so I understand (and appreciate) those who don’t mind paying the collective fee and driving anyways. If you don’t find the U-Pass useful, the following advice will be.

Start your scouting early Whether you’re parking on the street or using one of NAIT’s parking facilities, give yourself ample time to arrive. Driving around residential neighbourhoods like Westwood and Spruce Avenue to score a good spot is time consuming. And if you are paying for parking on campus, optimal spots get snatched up first. Before driving to campus, use NAIT’s student parking map so you’re familiar with where you can park and how long walking to class will take from each zone. If I had always planned for 20 minutes of buffer time after finding a spot, I could have avoided the stress of rushing to class after scrambling for parking. To quote my mom, “Do as I say, not as I do.”

Read the signs or suffer the cost NAIT Parking Services is diligent in their enforcement. Once, my morning scramble for parking ended in my car getting towed. I didn’t give myself enough time to arrive and missed the reserved parking sign. There are parking zones reserved for staff and students who pay for monthly passes, and I took someone’s spot. After finishing a tough exam, coming back to a missing car and paying over $100 was a total day ruiner. The towing service was nice enough to give me a student discount, but the City of Edmonton won’t be as generous with parking violations in residential areas, and neither will residents if you park on their private property. Oh, and Kingsway Mall? They eat NAIT students for breakfast — don’t do it! Free is far, so dress for the weather Any free and unlimited residential parking in the area is going to require walking. If you’re set on avoiding paid parking, you’ll probably have to sacrifice convenience and comfort. When I found free residential parking with no time limit, it was usually four or more blocks away from campus and already lined with cars. Sometimes, it’s just not worth it. However, if you only have one class, using the two-hour limited street parking can be advantageous if you move before getting ticketed by the city. The M parkade offers hourly, daily and monthly parking. Photo via NAIT Content Collective

Treat yourself to paid NAIT parking — but make it worth it

If you’re paying to use NAIT’s daily or hourly parking, try to find a parking zone close to your class. And if you know you’re going to use the paid parking facilities frequently, consider a parking pass. Monthly costs range from $95 to $215, but powered parking and a no-tow guarantee feels great.

Bottom line

Free parking near campus is slim pickings, and finding it takes grit. Don’t expect to roll up to campus and instantly score a spot where you can park for more than two hours and pay nothing. Between you and me, you’re more likely to either be late to class, slip and fall on a patch of ice or get a parking violation. And if you do find a free, unlimited and legal spot to park… don’t reveal your secret.

Feature image via NAIT Content Collective