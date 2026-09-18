NAIT programs to receive funding for increased student enrolment

Six NAIT diploma programs will receive funding as part of the Alberta government’s latest expansion of post-secondary spaces.

The funding comes through the third round of Targeted Enrolment Expansion, a provincial program that provides funding to post-secondary institutions to add spaces in programs connected to student and workforce demand.

Alberta is committing more than $148 million over three years through the latest round, creating almost 8,000 additional student spaces across the province by 2028-29.

At NAIT, the funding will support:

Building Automation Systems Technology

Combined Laboratory and X-Ray Technology

Denturist Technology

Electrical Installations Technology

Medical Laboratory Assisting

Respiratory Therapy

The expansion is meant to create more opportunities for students interested in programs tied to the province’s labour market needs. For students, the added spaces could mean more opportunities to study fields such as health care, technology and skilled trades. The funding is directed toward increasing capacity rather than changing the programs’ existing admission requirements.

The province said funding decisions were based on factors including student and workforce demand, institutional capacity and the ability of institutions to deliver the expanded programs.

“Expanding access to high-demand programs helps more students gain the skills and hands-on experience they need to succeed in meaningful careers,” NAIT president and CEO Laura Jo Gunter said in a government news release.

The funding is part of a larger provincial expansion. The first two rounds of Targeted Enrolment Expansion provided more than $312 million and are expected to add 15,603 funded spaces.

The province said the spaces are intended for domestic students in Alberta.

Students admitted to funded spaces will still pay applicable tuition and fees, while admission requirements and application timelines will vary by program.

Specific details about when the additional spaces will become available at NAIT will depend on each program.

Feature image via NAIT