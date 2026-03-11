NAIT receives $384 million from Government of Alberta to fund Advanced Skills Centre 

Budget 2026 was released on Feb. 26, and NAIT’s Advanced Skills Centre (ASC) was named as one of the government’s capital projects. NAIT will receive $384 million over three years towards a $560 million total investment: $52 million this year, $130 million in 2027/28 and $203 million in 2028/29.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Government of Alberta for its support for NAIT and the commitment to the Advanced Skills Centre,” says NAIT president and CEO Laura Jo Gunter in an emailed statement. “This investment will support Alberta’s long‑term prosperity and amplifies NAIT’s vital role in training Alberta’s future workforce.”

Alberta is facing a shortage of skilled trades workers. A 2024 Business Council of Alberta report on labour supply in the skilled trades says there is both an increasing demand for workers and not enough people to fill the gaps. The report says that by 2028, 700,000 skilled trades workers will retire, leaving a huge gap. Other reasons for the labour shortage include bias against the trades, low program completion rates and underrepresentation of women and immigrants. They also report a lack of resources to train students — something NAIT hopes to fix.

“For Alberta, [the ASC] helps build a workforce ready to meet the province’s growing demand for essential trades professionals,” says Gunter.

Once completed, the ASC will allow NAIT to train 5,500 additional students, bringing their total to over 15,000 a year. The space will be highly collaborative; 29 programs will work together in environments that mimic a real job site.

“HVAC and carpenters and electricians are working on top of one another like they have to do in the real world, and think about the consequences of their work on the next trade that comes in,” says Mike High, vice-president Administration and Chief Financial Officer, in a previous interview.

The total project is forecasted to cost $779 million. NAIT will contribute $196 million from fundraising, real estate sales and reserve funds. NAIT is hoping to begin site work this year and have foundations in place by 2026/27. The ASC is expected to be completed in 2030.

