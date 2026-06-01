NAIT’s president and CEO will finish in 2027

Laura Jo Gunter, NAIT’s president and CEO, announced she will not return to the role when her contract ends in October 2027. Gunter was reappointed for a two-year term in 2025 after her first term of five years finished.

She came to NAIT in 2020 after spending three years at Bow Valley College as president.

A NAIT media release says the decision is “rooted in providing the Board of Governors with enough time to identify the right leader to guide NAIT into its next chapter.”

While Gunter won’t finish for over a year, the post says she will “actively continue in her role to support a smooth and thoughtful transition.”