‘Historic investment’: Alberta government officially announces funding for Advanced Skills Centre construction

On Monday morning, the Government of Alberta announced that it will be funding $384 million over three years to help build NAIT’s Advanced Skills Centre (ASC) — an official movement from the building’s modern design concept to its construction phase.

The ASC will train 15,000 students across 29 NAIT programs and apprenticeships each year, and the facility will foster a hands-on, cross-industry environment that prepares students for the workforce.

“This is where personal ambitions will meet public plans for an even better province,” said premier Danielle Smith during the official announcement, which took place on NAIT’s Main Campus.

“Tens of thousands of students will secure their dream jobs, and the Advanced Skills Centre will become a major engine of opportunity and prosperity.”

“We want to ensure that every young person knows that a career in the trades holds just as much value as a bachelor’s degree.”

The ASC is set to be completed in 2030, and NAIT aims to welcome students from construction, transportation, manufacturing and energy programs in the fall of the same year.