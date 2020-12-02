NAIT Grad Shares The Importance Of Following Your Passions

By Nicholas Hotte

After graduating from the graphic communications program at NAIT in 2018, Shawna Bannerman started a jewellery business. She had been creating jewellery since she was 11 years old, and decided to finally follow her passion and do what she loves as a career.

Everpressed was born and she can be found all over the city at markets and online.

What do you do at your business?

I make jewellery with pressed flowers. I have my own garden so I can grow my own flowers. Everytime I travel I take books with me so I can press flowers along the way and now that I’m doing this alot of friends bring me pressed flowers. I preserve them all, I press them to dry them because they have to be completely dry inorder for it to work, else they lose their colour. Then I use resin to preserve them.

Why did you start up your business?

I started my business because I’ve never had a job that I liked. Seeing a friend of mine be successful with her own business made me believe I could be successful on my own. It’s been about two and a half years now and I have loved every second of it.

What program did you take at NAIT?

I took graphic communications and I absolutely loved my program. It helped me alot with Everpressed and I loved everything about being at NAIT.

Are there any new plans for the future of Everpressed Jewellery?

I would like to get to a place where I can hire a team and Everpressed is self-sufficient on its own. My long term goal is to help other people start businesses as well. I’m really passionate about helping people pursue their passions.

What is your advice for people who want to pursue their passions?

Just fucking do it. Don’t let your fears get in the way. Don’t let what people think of you get in the way. Don’t let what your parents think you should do get in the way. Just start. It’s worth it.

Check out Everpressed Jewellery online or on Instagram.