NAIT Alumni Goes All-Natural With Home Business

By A.Jade Munsie

The Wholesome Honey Pot is a home-based, Edmonton company that creates natural products, sourced locally and from the ground.

When alumni Desirae Pfeffer began her studies in NAIT’s Conservation Biology program, she didn’t know she’d soon be running her own business.

“Through the program, I really learned that I love Alberta plants and using them for medicinal uses […] I have a lot of health issues, so I live a pretty natural life. Then I was like, ‘hey, why don’t I kinda turn that into making these products for other people’,” said Pfeffer.

Pfeffer graduated in the spring of 2020. In the fall, an all-natural business endeavour went into plan, and in January, out of the comfort of Pfeffer’s Edmonton home, she opened The Wholesome Honey Pot. The company centres itself on all things natural, from the ingredients to the packaging. Pfeffer is dedicated to respecting the earth.

“This really came from a place of me and my boyfriend wanting to live off-grid and completely self-sustaining, not harming the environment we’re living on,” said Pfeffer.

Using local resources, Pfeffer reassures that, unlike some of her competitors, the phrase ‘all- natural’, actually means all-natural.

“No harmful chemicals or any synthesized chemicals or naturally sourced ingredients that may be natural but made in a lab […] I’m just trying to use what mother nature provides, and be able to give back to her in the sense that the majority of our packaging is compostable or recyclable,” said Pfeffer.

Presently, The Wholesome Honey Pot sells a variety of hand-crafted, felted wool soaps made from pure and natural oils.

“It uses 100 percent felted wool on the outside which has antibacterial properties, and basically it just adds to the soap and acts as an exfoliator […] Our stuff is scented with essential oils, so we don’t use any fragrance oils or any synthetic oils or scents,” said Pfeffer.

Ranging from $15 to 18, soaps include Lemongrass, Avocado and Grapefruit, and Canadian Maple. Pfeffer plans to release more products, however, she can’t rush mother nature.

“I have to harvest the stuff here in May and June. Then I have to use it to infuse oils and get the properties out, so that can take six weeks or so, and then I will use them for the products. It’s having enough of the ingredients, but also having the time to let them do what they need to do before I can actually use them,” said Pfeffer.

Future products include bath bombs and shower steamers. As well a home wellness line that includes room sprays and diffuser oils. The Wholesome Honey pot also has a line of natural alternatives to dish soaps and laundry detergent.

“Because I’m the only one doing this, it’s going to take a little bit of time to get there. […] It’s just trying to find a way to replace everyday products that we use, but may not really think about having an impact on the environment and water, and even just ourselves,” said Pfeffer.

Pfeffer is also collaborating with a local artist to create 3D printed, reusable products like soap dishes and product savers. They will be made from a compostable and biodegradable plastic.

Pfeffer owes much of herself to the environment, and The Wholesome Honey Pot is a love letter to what she has been given, and what she hopes to give.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the plants and the minerals the earth provided me […] I’ve fallen in love with nature and using it. It provides for us. Why not use it to benefit us and to give back to nature,” said Pfeffer.

To shop The Wholesome Honey Pot products visit thewholesomehonetpot.ca and follow them on Instagram @the_wholesome_honey_pot.