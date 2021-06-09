Local Sister Duo Open Gender Neutral Thrift Shop

By Kaytlyn Poberznick

Today, shopping locally continues to be pushed in an attempt to support businesses in need. Buds Duds, a thrifting shop, use their platform to not only encourage diversity but to send a message that ‘clothing has no gender’.

The local business is run by the sister duo Olivia and Amanda Procter. The two started Buds Duds in March of 2020 and have since grown a platform reaching hundreds.

Olivia had previously dipped her toes into selling clothing on Poshmark before Buds Duds was created, which helped the duo dive into the clothing industry with ease.

“A lot of what fashion is, at least for both of us growing up in female bodies, was very sexualized, very feminine. It doesn’t feel good for either of us,” said Olivia.

“That’s not really what we wanted to come out with and being female-presenting people, we didn’t want it to look like we were just doing this for our representation because there are enough white women pushing products to people. So the main thing we wanted to be, and why Buds Duds is our name, is because we wanted it to be the sort of place for gender neutrality. […] We wanted our name to be all clothing, all people.”

Buds Duds has become a resourceful way to receive an income for the sisters, hoping to someday put that money towards a university business course so that they can grow their brand even more.

“It’s definitely something I’ve looked into. Basically right now, and why Buds Duds is even going, is because I can’t afford to stay in school. I just don’t have the financial foot to stand on yet to do that,” said Olivia.

“YouTube has been a huge resource for us so I’ve been scrolling through free online business courses and finance courses.”

“It’s definitely still a learning experience,” said Amanda.

The business originated on Instagram as a way to reach more customers because of how popular the app was. The Procters recently made a website that has helped them easily track new purchases, while still promoting and marketing their items on Instagram.

“We started on a platform that we were both comfortable with and everyone already had Instagram. […] It was a really easy way for us to implement into the community,” said Amanda.

The duo has big goals for the future and hopes to make good collaborative efforts with other makers in the community.

“We really want to curate and facilitate a welcoming community of a sustainable, local, community-driven shopping experience,” said Olivia.

The Procter sisters hope to start making their own clothes for Buds Duds once they’ve got the funds to do so, and are on the right track to continue to grow this blossoming business into what Edmontonians can hope will be a staple in their wardrobe.

