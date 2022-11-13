Local gift guide for local gift lovers

Cherry Pick (@cherrypickcollective)

Two words: sustainable clothing.

Search @cherrypickcollective on Instagram to introduce holiday shoppers to a world of vintage or lightly used clothing that is looking for a new home. With Sunday delivery, Cherry Pick is a great option to gift a loved one some new threads while consuming sustainably and affordably.

Felice Café (@felicecafeyeg)

Located at 10930 84 St., this coffee shop has a small market where folks can find handmade ceramics, natural soaps, suds, candles, cute housewares and jewelry while enjoying a cup of joe. Shopping locally mixed with an aesthetic coffee shop? Yes, please.

Glass Bookshop (@glassbookshop)

Gifting for a book lover or collector? Glass Bookshop has a wide variety of books: local Edmonton authors, cunning cookbooks and powerful poetry. They just recently moved into the Ritchie neighbourhood, so there’s a lot of space for browsing their vast selection of titles with the ability to special order book requests not found on their shelves. If books are not the first choice, they also have local gifts, like hand-poured candles, earrings, stickers, cards, puzzles and infamous tote bags that make great gift additions or stocking stuffers.

Hideout Distro (@hideoutdistro)

Take a peek on 124th Street and find a cool book library out front before heading into this local boutique with many treasures. Gifting at this store is made simple with flowers, fragrances, stickers, art prints, incense, planters and cards that scream stocking stuffers. It has something for the quiet friend who loves to discover new music, the green-thumb friend who searches for planters to join their garden or that friend who is obsessed with interior design.

More than a Fad (@more.than.a.fad)

Just down the street from campus, More than a Fad and its orange sign will pop out. This non-profit store supports the Adeara Recovery Centre, which helps women recovering from addiction with various services. Even better: everything is only $1! Search their store to find the perfect second-hand and sustainable gift of vinyl, a unique dish or a rad piece of clothing.

Shop Chop (@shop.chop.yeg)

On 102 Ave. and 107 St., one will find Shop Chop, which is not a restaurant, despite the name. At this time of year, the store is packed with holiday ornaments, crafts, cards, trees and decor. Think real-life Whoville. That white-barn-aesthetic friend will love any gift from Shop Chop.

TC Creations (@_tccreations_)

Hand-made, women-owned and operated and affordable, TC Creations was born out of a love for jewelry and uniqueness. The gal who runs TC Creations, Tori Cooper, is a full-time student who understands the importance of affordability and student budgets. What makes her different from other jewelers is how customizable and one-of-a-kind each piece is, as her customers have a say in the whole design process if they choose. If jewelry is the way to someone special, TC Creations is only an Instagram direct message away.

Unite by TMK (@unitebytmk)

Smack dab in Kingsway mall, Unite houses a variety of local entrepreneurs＊ creations. This store reduces shopping barriers and supports local brands as everything is under one roof and so close to campus. Pick up an eco-friendly kit of silicone stretch lids, kitchen cleaners and produce bags for that pal on their green venture. Snag some treats for that avid snacker. Or give the gift of normalizing body and skin issues with notable plant-powered and cruelty-free body care products. Unite has it all.