Local café brings back winter patio after last year’s success

By Adel Ahmed

With Edmonton’s brutal winter season finally here, a local café has set up their winter patio.

Little Brick café first opened its winter patio in October 2020. The idea was to have guests sit outside, safely separated from other parties, but still able to enjoy a meal and a coffee.

COVID restrictions in the province were changing constantly, and the owners felt they would be more adaptable if they had multiple dining options.

“We wanted [the customers] to feel comfortable still being able to come out and dine in with us,” said manager Deborah Strawberry. “Especially a lot of the times in between lockdowns we couldn’t have people inside of our café so it definitely saved us by having our outdoor space.”

Strawberry said the cold temperatures are actually attractive to their customers.“We’ve found out that Edmontonians really still love being outside when it’s really cold and they just enjoy it,” said Strawberry.

Little Brick is planning to keep their patio open for the winter and may even continue it into next winter. The café is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is located by the River Valley.