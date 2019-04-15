Life Hack For Free Fitness

By Nicole Murphy

Go to eventbrite.ca, enter your city/location and there is a tab that says “free events only.” Refine the search to Sports & Fitness and voila! The current free events pop up. Of course, this is always changing and perhaps sometimes there will not be any, but check out what is coming up soon:

Workshop for Power & Speed Drills for Baseball April 28th 1 P.M. – 2:30 P.M. at United Sport & Cycle

This workshop is for baseball players that want to improve their throwing, hitting and base running. Taught by Jeff Krushell, former Blue Jays strength and conditioning coach, and TSN radio host who has over 25 years of work with high performing athletes, this is sure to be a world class event.

BollyX Demo Class May 19th 1pm – 2pm at Generate Fitness

This one hour class is a Bollywood inspired fitness class that is open to all levels and abilities. If you love to dance, this could be a great way to try something new.

Krav Maga April 15th & 16th 6pm- 7:30 P.M. locations vary.

This is a form of self–defense that increases your self confidence and fitness level. There are a couple of locations in the city to try this out for free and classes range in fitness levels and styles. Learn self–defense, try a women’s only class or get an intense workout with the extreme hit kickboxing class. To sign up for a free month trial or try out a class check out the website: www.kravmagasolution.com.

River Valley Stairs High–level Bridge & The Royal Glenora Club

There is also the obvious but sometimes underrated River Valley. Edmonton has more urban park land then most cities in North America. Go for a simple walk, run or bike ride on the trails throughout the city. If you want a quick intense workout try the stairs in-between the Highlevel Bridge and The Royal Glenora Club.

Photo courtesy: Alexander Redl on Unsplash