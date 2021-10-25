Learn How to Make Fabulous Fibre Art at NAITSA’s How To: Macrame

By Nicole Gruber

Students who are curious about how to spice up their planter display can look forward to NAITSA’s class on How To: Macrame on the evening of November 1st. The event is hosted by Laken Howatt, owner of Emjays Design. Howatt will teach everything from the basics of macrame, four basic knots, how to use the materials, and building a macrame plant hanger. All her classes are a little different from each other, giving everyone a unique experience.

“Every class is kinda different; we kinda go with the flow. I don’t really like to try to make it too structured. I just want everybody to have fun,” said Howatt.

The class is tailored towards everyone and Howatt will ensure all students finish their hanger before the class ends.

“I hang out straight to the end, till every single person is done and help them with their macrame,” said Howatt.

Students get to take home their creations at the end of the class. Howatt hopes students will enjoy making their macrame hangers.

“I don’t want anyone getting too hung up or upset if they can’t get something right away. I just want everyone to have fun and enjoy the class,” says Howatt.

This event is not the first How-To event NAITSA has held, and NAITSA’s Event Coordinator, Juliet Stosky, hopes it won’t be the last.

“We would love to be able to do this event in the future, but it all depends on the attendance,” said Stosky.

NAITSA has many other events coming up next month, including online fitness classes and even more How-To events.

“We do have a How To: Self Defense [on November 3rd],” said Stosky. “We have How To: Sushi, which is always a big hit, and that’s on November 9th, [and] on November 22nd How To: Decorate a Cake,” said Stosky.

How To: Macrame will be in-person for anyone interested in going and in the CAT building on NAIT’s main campus. Anything students need to know about the event will be sent to them when they register.

“If [students] click events, then scroll down and find How To: Macrame event, it’ll have a description and information about the event, and [NAITSA sends] you a link. Using that link, you [can] register,” said Stosky.

Students can register for How To: Macrame, which takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, on the Ooks Life website. It costs $10, which covers any materials and tools students might need. Students will find any events on ookslife.ca along with any news and organizations involving NAITSA.