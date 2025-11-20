Indigenous Student Council resumes after 5-year hiatus

After an absence of five years, an organization that specifically caters to Indigenous students’ interests is now once again active and visible in the NAIT campus clubs scene. The Indigenous Students’ Council at NAIT (ISCN) aims to “[create] a welcoming space for Indigenous students to connect, share and feel supported on campus,” according to their Ooks Life profile.

Amber Duffield, ISCN’s Vice-President Operations and a Bachelor of Business Administration student, added that the ISCN isn’t only for Indigenous students ­— Duffield also wants to create “connections between that community and non-Indigenous students as well.”

While they work closely with the Nîsôhkamâtotân Centre, and have a staff member of the centre as their club adviser, Duffield clarified that they aren’t officially affiliated. They are a student club, with student executives.

The Indigenous Student Council booth at Clubs Showcase in October. Photo by Noura Eltinay This early in ISCN’s resurgence, their efforts are focused on community-building. Activities like study sessions and board games make up their regular events, while they find times that work for their members. “The Indigenous students at NAIT are spread across so many programs … the biggest barrier right now is honestly just finding a time that works for a lot of people to get together at the same time,” Duffield explained. Eventually, Duffield said they plan to introduce events that promote greater engagement between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students.

Engagement with the non-Indigenous community is perhaps reflective of current realities. A lot has happened during the five years that the organization was dormant.

First, COVID-19 happened, and this was immediately followed by a rapid increase of international students which peaked in 2023. Despite new study permits being scaled back by the federal government in 2024, there are still many international students who are active in the NAIT community.

That also means there is now a much larger percentage of the school’s population who may not be familiar with the importance of the Indigenous community in Canadian life. They might be curious but unsure on how to learn more or where to engage. Duffield had a simple piece of advice: to sit down and talk with an Indigenous student. “For someone that is non-Indigenous who is curious, but maybe hesitant because they don’t want to step on toes, most of us are very eager to share our culture,” she said.

“The best way is by speaking with someone with lived experience. And the strongest connection between people for that, in my experience, is outside of formal settings.”



Duffield (left) accepts a prize at NAIT’s Heritage Days, where the Indigenous Peoples of Canada booth won an award for most educational. Photo by Ana Kostyrko

Attending ISCN’s meetings or other events at the Nîsôhkamâtotân Centre is another great way to learn more. “And learn beyond what the perception of Canadian culture is internationally, which from my understanding is a very whitewashed perception, and take that as an opportunity to ask questions to learn more,” she added.

This eagerness to share their culture is central to the ISCN’s engagement efforts. In the future, Duffield hopes to host recurring events, like beading or ribbon skirt workshops. She also expressed excitement for club growth and the opportunity to create connections with across campus.

For more information on the ISCN and its events, visit the club’s Ooks Life page.

Feature photo by Ana Kostyrko. This article was originally published in the Nov. 12 print issue. Read it here.