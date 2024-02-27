Hip Hop Dance Club brings movement and inclusivity to campus

A welcoming space for all students, NAIT’s Hip Hop Dance Club (HDC) is back on the scene for another year of events after COVID shut down many NAITSA clubs.

The HDC was founded back in 2016, but like many other clubs, was dissolved during the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was until last year, when President Ally Hamor restarted the club. While the club’s focus is on hip hop, they’re open to students of all experience levels.

“We are very open to anyone of every dance background. We have people who are completely new to dancing and have people who are very experienced,” Hamor told the Nugget. HDC hosts two main events: drop-in sessions and practices for their performance team. The drop-in sessions are open for everyone to join, and class is often led by an experienced dancer who teaches their own choreography. If you want to find the next drop-in class, Gavin Kuan, VP Operations, explained that the club’s Instagram page is the best way to keep up with the group and find out about upcoming events.

The performance team does require an audition, but Hamor stated that they aren’t as scary as they sound. The club is most looking for those who “look like they’re really dedicated in class, like they’re trying hard and they look like they’re having fun with it.”

Outside of NAIT, the club is very active in the Edmonton dance scene. Former HDC and NAIT grads have helped form United Dance Edmonton, which hosts a showcase for dance clubs from throughout the city. HDC’s performance team dances there, along with at a showcase hosted by the University of Alberta’s dance team, Open Styles.