Hidden Gems of NAIT

Whether you’re new to NAIT or a seasoned veteran, there’s always something new to discover. These are the hidden gems that most people might not know about.

The Retail Meat Store (O122L)

Yup, you read that right. NAIT has a retail meat store where you can purchase meat, fish, and cheese for cheap! The meat comes from students in the professional meat cutting and merchandising program. They get practical experience cutting, displaying and packaging items, and the NAIT community reaps the rewards. The retail meat store is open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the school year.

Ernest’s (U121)

The crispy pork belly from Ernest’s. // Photo via Instagram.

This one might not surprise many, but there are still people who don’t know that NAIT houses a fine dining restaurant (that was voted one of Canada’s top 100 restaurants!). Like the retail meat store, Ernest’s is designed for teaching. Students in the culinary arts program get “critical real-world skills while providing Edmontonians with a first-rate dining experience.” The menu features local ingredients, including some that are even grown in-house! There’s also a “Friday Student Showcase” buffet, where you can chow down on some of the dishes the students learned in class.

Makerspace at the Library (U310)

If you’ve ever wanted to use a vinyl cutter, CNC mill or 3D printer, head to the library’s makerspace! For $12 in the fall and winter terms, and $6 in the summer, you can use a 3D scanner, a laser engraver, an electronics workbench and more. Students must be certified before accessing the equipment, but the courses are easily accessible online. You do have to bring your own materials for most machines, and the filament for the 3D printer is $0.14 a gram, but that’s still a lot more budget-friendly than going out and buying your own!

The Nest (S110)

This one is literally hidden. NAIT’s campus bar and restaurant is tucked away in the Activities Building, but it’s definitely worth checking out. They have drink and food specials every day, and there is always some cool event happening (like Dirty Bingo, board games, or even Taylor Swift trivia and karaoke!) Heading to the Nest is a great way to meet some new people and unwind after a long day of learning.

Photo via NAIT

Ooks Life Mural (CAT)

In the CAT building is a beautiful mural tucked away on a back wall. It was unveiled in February 2019 and helps fulfill NAITSA’s goal to increase school spirit throughout the campus. According to their Twitter, the mural “symbolizes the passion and pride we have for NAIT.” It’s a great selfie spot to commemorate the first week of school!