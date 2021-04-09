Healthy Baking: Carrot Muffin-Tops

By Kaytlyn Poberznick

The struggles of healthy eating as a university student can be troublesome. This recipe for Carrot Muffin-Tops is a great option for those who have difficulty eating healthy. These are a nutritious breakfast choice or even for a snack throughout the day.

These Carrot Muffin-Tops are simple to make but may contain things that might not necessarily be in your cupboard. Don’t worry though, they’re available and cheap from the grocery store.

Wet ingredients:

½ cup White kidney beans

1tbsp Canola oil

½ Applesauce

½ cup Brown sugar, packed

2 Eggs

1 ½ cups Carrots, grated

Raisins can be added to the wet bowl if desired. They’re optional and can also be used as a topping instead—no specific amount, a handful is good.

Water

Dry ingredients:

1 ½ cups Flour

1tsp Baking powder

½ tsp Baking soda

½ tsp Cinnamon

¼ tsp Nutmeg

1 tbsp Chia seed

1 tbsp Flaxseed (optional: either use it as a topping or blend them into a powder and add it in that way)

The first step is to gather all of your ingredients, bowls, and cutlery that you will need. Two bowls are necessary so that the wet and dry ingredients can be separated.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees fahrenheit.

Next, rinse off the kidney beans to get all of the canning juices off. After that throw them white into the blender with two tablespoons of water. Keep adding little bits of water until the consistency is around the appearance of pumpkin pie filling.

Once that’s done, mix it in a bowl with the canola oil and applesauce. After that’s well-stirred, add in the tightly packed brown sugar, eggs, grated carrots (loosely packed), and the optional raisins.

In a separate bowl, add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The two spices give it an extra punch of flavour and really make the muffin-tops shine.

After some stirring, it’s time for the chia seeds. They have little to no flavour but come with lots of nutritional benefits just like the flaxseeds. If there is a desire to, blend the flaxseeds first and then add them to the mix. They will just disappear into the batter. Flaxseeds are a source of Omega-3, rich dietary fibres, and high-quality proteins.

Once that’s done, go ahead and slowly mix the dry ingredients into the wet ones. Make sure there is no flour mixture left showing in the wet bowl.

Start dropping the batter onto a cookie sheet. The fun thing about this recipe is that the ‘blobs’ can be as big or as small as desired.

Cook them for about 8 to 10 minutes, they should be golden brown when complete. Press lightly in the center, and if they bounce up after being poked then they’re ready to go.

This recipe should make around 12 muffin-tops, all depending on how big they are. The smaller they are, the bigger the batch.

This recipe was inspired by getjoyfull.com.