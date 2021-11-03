Güd Muffin Tops

Let’s be real, the tops of the muffins are always the best part. The other great thing about making muffin tops instead of the whole thing is then no one has to clean a muffin tin (which is never a fun task). These muffin tops are easy to make and a quick grab for breakfast, perfect for the busy student.

Güd Box ingredients:

1 Apple (aprox.1 cup)

2 Carrots (aprox. 1 cup)

Other ingredients:

2 cups flour

1 ½ cups oatmeal

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 tbsp Cinnamon

A Pinch of Salt

½ cup of Honey

3 Eggs

½ cup melted butter

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Peel and grate the apples and carrots.

Next mix together the flour, oatmeal, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.

In a separate bowl, beat the eggs.

Make a well in the middle of the flour and slowly mix in the melted butter and the eggs. Once combined mix in the shredded apples and carrots and any other nuts or dried fruits you want.

Either spray or use parchment paper on a cookie sheet and spoon the muffin mix onto the pan.