Grabbing Grub Off-Campus:Neighbourhood Spots to Try

By Alleah Boisvert

It’s no secret that Edmonton is a powerhouse when it comes to local cuisine. This city has so many diverse and authentic restaurants, and many of them are close (even within walking distance, depending on where you are on campus) to NAIT. If you’re not sure where to start, here are some spots that are worth checking out.

Plaza Bowling: 10418 118 Ave NW

(7 min walk)

This 5-pin bowling alley with 16 lanes offers local craft beer and snacks by Drift Food Truck. It’s been in operation since 1959 and in the same family for three generations. Plaza is one of Jorgia Moore’s, NAITSA’s VP Internal, recommended places to check out around campus. Be sure to book in advance as they fill up fast!

The Duck Taphouse & Grill: 10416 118 Ave NW

(7 min walk)

The Duck is a bit of an icon around campus. Not only is it super close, but their primary demographic is NAIT students, so they are always excited to serve their tasty pub food and cold beers to students looking to chill off-campus. The Duck often has fun events such as karaoke and student program parties.

Chicken For You: 10406 118 Ave NW

(8 min walk)

This Korean fried chicken joint has a 4.7 rating on Google and is known for its large portions and authentic food. It’s a mom-and-pop shop and a hidden gem in the area, so students should definitely check this one out!

Jin’s Chinese Cuisine: 11828 103 St NW

(9 min walk)

Craving Chinese? Jin’s holds a 4.6 rating on Google, has excellent value and is open until 1:30 a.m. to appease those late-night study munchies. Just be sure to have a buddy around if walking late at night.

Charcutaria Micaelense: 9574 118 Ave NW

(12 min walk)

This authentic Portuguese café offers delicious meals and tasty espresso to keep you going throughout your studies. They open at 7 a.m., so this little spot is great for early birds trying to get their coffee fix before morning classes.

Samosa House: 9405 118 Ave NW

(15 min walk)

This Somali spot is totally underrated. Don’t be off-put by the failed popular taco joint atmosphere when walking in their food is amazing. I can personally recommend the samosas (duh) and the camel meat.

Boston Pizza: 11440 106 St (Kingsway Mall)

(7 min walk)

Ah, Boston Pizza. A place of familiarity and comfort for Edmontonians. They are located right across the street from the main campus and have great daily specials and happy hour. Is there even more to be said?

Pho Hoan Pasteur: 11443 Kingsway NW

(18 min walk)

There is a rumour that Pho Hoan Pasteur may be one of the best places to grab pho in Edmonton. Although it is a bit of a trek from campus, this busy noodle house is worth checking out just for their satay and Vietnamese iced coffee.