Foreign Fantasies, Fetishes, and Flings: Love and Sex Around the World

By Natalie Sarzynski

Beliefs, customs, trends, and taboos are a common catalyst for intimacy around the world. An elderly couple getting naked in Brazil does not share the same mating rituals as a polygamist couple in a U.S. commune.

Of the 7.5 billion humans inhabiting this planet, there’s a lot of people smashing nasties (a.k.a. making love) in a lot of different places. Exposure to information and the ability to travel easily make it very accessible to learn about and experience love and sex abroad. It’s never too late to sample a few new fetishes from another country.