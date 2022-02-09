For and Against: The great Valentine’s Day debate

Valentine’s Day brings much controversy. Some are head-over-heels for the holiday, while for others, the day is nothing more than a capitalist ploy to amass more stuff we don’t need. With the day of love right around the corner, two Nugget editors share their sides in the ultimate for and against showdown.

FOR

Alleah Boisvert, Head Entertainment Editor

Shameless consumerism aside, what’s not to love about Valentine’s Day? For folks in relationships, it’s the perfect occasion to spoil your partner with treats, try a fancy restaurant, or take a new lingerie set for a spin. It’s also a great time to practice self-care by doing all of those things for yourself! Celebrating Valentine’s Day with friends is becoming increasingly popular; even taking on the anti-Valentine’s Day perspective can be pretty fun and indulgent. If you’re single and craving a bit of romantic affection, Valentine’s Day is an ideal ice-breaker on dating apps and could maybe even lead to a cute date (or a spicy hookup).

It’s also an excuse to dress up a little extra, post a thirst-trap on the ‘gram, throw on a sensual playlist, and shoot your crush a flirty message. If you’re in a newer relationship, the season of love could give you the confidence needed to tell your partner how much you like them. It can also be a good opportunity to deepen your physical or emotional connection with your partner; with Valentine’s Day on the horizon, there’s lots of buzz about “taboo” topics that can help someone explore their sexual health and identity.

Plus, there’s usually discounted chocolate after it’s all over.

AGAINST

Kaytlyn Poberznick, Sports Editor

The idea behind Valentine’s Day is to show some love and appreciation to the important people in your life, usually a significant other, right? To shower them with love, buy them chocolate and flowers, and do all the things that you know they will cherish. Of course, this paragraph is my opinion, so take it with a grain of salt, but every day should be your Valentine’s Day. Let me explain.

The thought of having to pull out all the stops to impress your partner once a year is a bit of a stretch, don’t you think? If you truly love the person you’re with, and you admire them year-round, you should be giving them this same affection 365 days a year. Not to say you have to come home from work every day with a dozen roses in hand, but the whole premise of showing your appreciation for them day-in and day-out doesn’t sound too shabby.

There’s also this idea that you have to give in to the consumerist side of the holiday, that if you don’t purchase something expensive for your loved one, you’re not a good partner. As someone who isn’t the biggest fan of gifts, I’d much rather spend time making a nice dinner or watching a movie than spend money on fancy things. Valentine’s Day gets put on this big red, heart-decorated pedestal, and if it doesn’t live up to societal expectations, then it’s a massive letdown. This isn’t to shame anyone who enjoys Valentine’s Day, because I can agree that there are some quirky perks that come with it, but overall the appeal is just hard to see.

Regardless of how you choose to spend the day, have a happy, safe, and protected Valentine’s Day.