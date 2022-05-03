For/Against: Summer vs. Winter

Summer is fun! Basking in the sun (with SPF) is one of the great outdoor activities you can do during summer. It’s the perfect time to go to the beach and do outdoor activities like hiking, camping and canoeing, all while appreciating the beauty of nature. It’s also the best time to get back to sports like badminton, volleyball or even taking walks in parks.

It’s also the best time to take road trips with family and friends because the roads are safer to drive on. You don’t have to worry about wearing all of the layers that winter requires. You can wear shorts and sandals–a big plus!

The warm weather also means you can host outdoor parties and barbecues, and prepare delicious recipes and refreshing concoctions to complete the mood.

Even if you’re not a person that likes to go out, you can also enjoy the sun by doing backyard activities like hanging a hammock in your backyard while reading a book, planting, gardening while sipping your pina colada and enjoying your music.

Research shows that sunlight is essential for human health and well-being; this includes generating vitamin D production, supporting bone health, lowering blood pressure, preventing disease, and promoting good mental health.

All in all, summertime is a fantastic season to keep you warm and enjoy the company of your family and friends. So go out there and create more memories this summer.

It’s time to toss aside those icy feelings for winter and replace them with words like “infection-warrior” and “calorie-burner.”

Winter is arguably the most underrated season. Now, no one dislikes cleaning off the windshield in the mornings as much as I do, but the season has some overlooked qualities that would make anyone reconsider his or her viewpoint—or at least be more appreciative for that nine-month stretch called winter. There are two main reasons why winter shouldn’t be discounted.

Reason 1: Let’s brush aside winter’s heroic abilities to ward off dangerous viruses and diseases from mosquitoes, including Zika, malaria and West Nile, for the less obvious. Health writer Baum claims that cold temperatures fight inflammation and decrease swelling in injuries. That’s correct. Upon an injury, that sharp air helps compress the joints. This is because the cold air acts like an ice pack. As some naysayers would pout through thinned lips that winter slows wound healing, the season has obvious benefits for swelling that merits the hat tip.

Reason 2: Researchers discovered this one in no other than Wyoming, the American state known for its wild parks and Old West history. As volunteers hiked to the top of a hill during Spring and once during the Winter, their bodies’ responses revealed something rather interesting: the hikers burned up to 34% more calories in cooler temperatures.

During these bleak temperatures, the body fights to maintain its core temperature. In other words, the body works harder to stay warm, so it burns more calories in the process. So, does that mean we’re always, unknowingly, working on that summer bod? I think so, friends.

Whether summer or winter rocks your world, I hope the reasons outlined help make winter and summer that much more brr-arrable, and help us all face winter and summer with a knowing optimism.