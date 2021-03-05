Flying Canoë Volant Festival Slides In With March

By Kallandra Weatherbee

The Flying Canoë Volant, Edmonton’s biggest winter festival, is taking place from March 1 to 6.

Allen Jacobson, the manager of the Flying Canoë Volant, said the festival is an outdoor interactive event meant to teach about French-Canadians and First Nations legends.

“This event celebrates culture, community, and a long winter’s night. It celebrates the three pillars of this area which are the Indigenous, the Francophone and the results of those two minglings – the Metis,” said Jacobson.

This year’s event will be focusing on the sights and sounds of Flying Canoë Volant and will be featuring over 60 different lighting and soundscape designs.

“Guests can expect augmented illumination artwork in the ravine, and through all the sites, they can expect this year’s sights and sounds. This Flying Canoë is different from all other years. The focus is on visual and soundscapes,” said Jacobson.

Jacobson said visitors will be able to learn and visit virtual cultural experiences.

“Our goal is to promote, develop and share the Francophone culture, the Francophone experience historically, presently, and moving forward into the future,” he said.

The Flying Canoë Volant will also be following all COVID-19 precautions and following health and safety regulations.

“We have distancing signage and signs that remind people to wear their mask, as well as a registration system and one-way paths,” said Jacobson.

