FKB Is Taking On Live Concerts Once Again

By Tora Matys

Local alt-rock band FKB rocked the stage at the annual ‘Summer Sessions’ in Stony Plain Wednesday evening. The band delivered a high-energy, professional performance that had everyone at the concert dancing. They are definitely a band that sounds as good live, if not better, than recorded.

FKB features lead vocalist Drew Shalka, drummer Derek Chalut, and guitar players Travis Topylki and NAIT alumni Alex Fedorouk.

“We played the Summer Sessions last year virtually, but it was great this year to get to come back and play for a crowd and play with a bunch of people we haven’t met before. […] It just hits different when you play in front of people instead of a camera,” said Shalka.

The band played a mix of both covers and original songs that got the audience, young and old, absolutely jamming. The cover songs ranged all the way from Kanye West and Eminem to Elvis and the Jackson Five, really showcasing how versatile the band is.

They played FKB classics like ‘Casual Love’ and ‘My Bedroom’ but also featured their latest song ‘Glow’.

“I really like playing Glow, [the] last song that we released. It’s really fun live, it’s a lot different than the other songs we played in the set. We get to do a bit of electronic stuff and some tracks, so it’s kinda fun to change it up from the rest of the set,” said Fedorouk.

The show in Stony Plain was only the beginning of a busy summer travelling around western Canada for FKB. Edmontonions can catch them again at On The Rocks, July 11 or at the Edmonton Ski Club’s ‘Winter-In-Summer Music Festival’, August 13.

More dates and locations are said to be released throughout the summer.

“A lot of shows aren’t confirmed yet, but we will be around Alberta. We will be in Sylvan Lake at the end of the summer, August long weekend. So we will be kind of hopping around wherever is re-opening and having live music,” said Shalka.

Follow FKB on Instagram and Spotify to find out when they will be playing again. They aren’t a show to be missed.