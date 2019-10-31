Final weekend to catch a local interactive art festival

Vignettes Design Series Festival, not only has many opportunities for the perfect social media post, its marketing has almost been entirely driven by social media.

CEO and creator of Vignettes Design Series, Leigh Wright, explained that most people hear about the festival from social media. They are glad the platforms are helping the festival gain recognition in the city.

“People see posts online and wonder where they are and wonder what part of the world they are at, and the answer is in Edmonton,” said Wright. “You can go to it. It really surprises people, because it’s a well curated event that could pop up in any major city, but it’s right here in our own backyard.”

Art installations, modern design, interactive creations, music and a unique experience is what can be expected at Vignettes Design Series.

Supplied Photo of Vignettes Festival MUSE 2019

“Vignettes is a celebration of the art and design community in Edmonton,” said Wright. “It’s a collaborative project that involves over 150 local businesses.”

This art showcase is entering its final weekend after a month long festival. Vignettes Design Series annually takes over an empty and unused warehouse-like space in the downtown core and fills the area with interactive art.

“This year it’s a 15,000 square foot interactive art gallery that celebrates design, architechs, engineers, builders, makers, visual artists and woodworkers,” said Wright. “It’s a whole platform for artists to use to showcase and broadcast their work and connect people within the industry to really be a community-building place.”

Vignettes started its pop up showcase in 2012, it has grown to the month-long festival it is now. It began by showcasing art from the Industrial Design students at the University of Alberta and organizers do what they can to give back to students and host student-centered events.

The final weekend programming includes:

A podcast session that will be recorded live where audience participation is encouraged. The evening also includes a student Halloween party with an entry discount for students with student IDs on Thursday, Oct. 31

Their final Mix Series event, which is a takeover from Mercer Tavern with signature cocktails and music on Friday, Nov. 1

Vignettes Chef Series event where participants get to learn, cook and eat with top chefs in Edmonton. Bottega 104 will be their final restaurant feature of the festival on Saturday, Nov. 2.

“We are growing and changing as we blow up in the Edmonton scene,” said Wright.

Wright explained that Vignettes Design Series is looking at expanding to other cities and bring Edmonton artists to other cities to grow their reach, network and exposure. But they still have big plans for Edmonton’s design community in the New Year.

Vignettes Design Series Festival is located at 10420 103 Ave this year and general admission is $15, but on Thursday students with valid student IDs receive $5 entry.