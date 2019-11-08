Featuring Edmontons Gifted

By Mahmuda Sheikh

As a part of the Edmonton Made program, program manager Laura Masyk works with a selection panel to select around a hundred made in Edmonton products for each year’s Gifted catalogue.

“This catalogue is for trendy Edmontonians, who are interested in knowing what’s happening in the city and shopping local, tourists and corporate gifters,” says Masyk.

Released September 16th each year, this catalogue brings a brand-new collection of local products and news with each new edition. The 2019 edition features 107 products in nine different categories including apparel and accessories, food, bath and body, pets and toys. The catalogue also exhibits 10 featured stories, one per category as well as a cover story, and three featured retailers. For shoppers’ convenience each section of the catalogue features a directory of store websites, physical locations and other local retailers where their products are available.

To leverage local gifting for corporate gifters, in partnership with The YEGBox, Edmonton Made assembles two gift boxes each year that exclusively feature products from the current catalogue.

In addition to the businesses carrying featured products, most post secondaries (including NAIT’s Mawji Centre at CAT309A) and six newly partnered hotels distribute the catalogue for free.