Extreme study break: Take your final shot at the Hot AF wing challenge

By Alleah Boisvert

Students who want a quick and cheap night out with friends often look to wing night specials to satisfy their snack cravings. If wing Wednesday is in the cards for this week, why not take an extreme study break with a crazy spicy wing challenge? This Wednesday is the last chance to win free wings for a year by taking on the Hot AF wing challenge at any Hudsons location. After a hiatus last year, the challenge came back spicier than ever.

“The Hudsons Hot AF challenge brings an energy to our room that’s just unmatched,” said Brady Knack, General Manager of Hudsons Bourbon Street. “It’s a really fun challenge where people can try their hand at a really hot wing, it’s 1.2 million Scoville. This wing happens to be the hottest wing we’ve had yet, and you have a chance to win free wings for a year and watch your friends make some pretty funny faces, and it’s pretty entertaining at the end of the day.”

Anyone who accepts the challenge must eat ten wings in two minutes without having anything to drink, using napkins, or touching their face. Finger licking is allowed – if you dare. Successful challengers get free wings for a year and a Hudsons Hot AF t-shirt that proves their tenacity. The Hot AF Challenge isn’t for the faint of heart, but one night of suffering could make a big difference for weekly wing night lovers.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been a student, however, I do remember my days of being a starving student and tuition costs and book costs and everything that goes along with that. It’s not easy to be in university or college. So, this is a really good value product where you can come down and do a pretty fun challenge and laugh at your friends […]. It’s a pretty good promotion and quite honestly just a lot of fun. Personally, if I were still a student, I would absolutely be down in a heartbeat to get free wings for a semester, cause you get a meal every Wednesday for the next year if you can complete the challenge,” said Knack.

The challenge was popular with students over Reading Week, which was one of the busiest Hot AF nights since the event started at the beginning of February. Fortunately, many of the students who scarfed down spicy wings also had the next day off.

“Now that being said, if you [have an exam] the day after, I highly suggest maybe you just come and watch the entertainment because you might still be feeling the heat a little bit the next day. If you don’t have a test [until] Friday, no brainer, come down and take a shot at wings for a year. It’s a good way to get away from your college or university for a little bit and just have some fun and win a pretty cool prize,” said Knack.

Luckily, Hudsons has other deals for students who want to step out for a study break without enduring the challenge. A V.I.P Student Special package gets students weekly free wings, 20% off food, $5 Canadian Iced Teas, and $5 house pints for the rest of the school semester.

“If you are a student and you just wanna watch the Hot AF Challenge but you don’t want to partake and put yourself through the heat, you can ask for a student package [while supplies last] as long as you’ve got valid student ID,” said Knack.

For those who are spicy enough, the Hot AF Challenge takes place from 7 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sign-ups start at 6:30 at any Hudsons location, including Edmonton’s Whyte Ave and Bourbon Street (West Edmonton Mall) stores. For more information on the Hot AF Challenge, check out their website. NAITSA also offers a list of student deals and perks including the Hudsons V.I.P. Student Special pack here.