Edmonton’s winter festival season looks bright

Despite the frigid temperatures of Edmonton winters, the city is known for its prevalent Winter Festival season. Our sports editor, Kaytlyn Poberznick, attended the first of the season: Deep Freeze, A Byzantine Winter Fête. The festival ran from January 14th to 23rd and took place in three different locations, including Borden Park, Pipon Village and The Carrot Community Arts Coffeehouse. This year’s theme was “Under the Ancient Arctic Sky” and featured ice sculptures, light and lantern installations, workshops, and more.



Check out some of the photos and videos Kaytlyn took below.

Deep Freeze was the first of Edmonton’s many winter festivals. Those looking for more winter fun can head to Whyte Ave between January 27 and February 6th for Ice on Whyte, an ice sculpture garden and ice carving competition.