Edmonton Charity Raises Over $120,000 For Children’s Hospitals

By Nick Hotte

Edmonton Extra Life recently hosted a 24-hour gaming event to raise money for children’s hospitals.

The charity has raised over $120,000 so far this year. One hundred per cent of all donations go directly to branches of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Last year the event was hosted at West Edmonton Mall, however this year Extra Life had to change it up a bit.

“We’re trying to make the game-day experience that we had at West Edmonton Mall in an online presence. A part of our schedule will include things starting at 11 a.m. like our opening ceremonies like we’ve always done with our gaming events, and after that we get right into the game with us part,” Lisa Hawthrone, president of Edmonton Extra Life.

The event saw over 150 participants and was hosted on their discord server at discord.gg/yegextralife. It included games like Dauntless, Among Us, Fall Guys, and many more.

“What’s really unique about discord is that we can have everybody come, so if you’re on the fence about being a fundraiser or being a part of it, then you can come and get to know the community, maybe potentially fundraise or just come and play with us,” said Hawthrone.

Edmonton Extra Life is a foundation based around a group of guilds across North America, including the Edmonton guild. Their goal is to raise as much money as possible for children’s hospitals through thousands of gamers around the world.

This event was one of up to 800 fundraisers that Extra Life holds every year with the help of about 18 volunteers to organize the events.

As a whole, Extra Life has raised over 70 million dollars since its start in 2008.

“Typically we raise around $250,000 each year. We’re really hoping we can at least get close to that goal this year,” said Hawthrone.

Extra Life is open to all willing to join at extra-life.org.