Editorial: Dear Inconsiderate Shoppers

By Mia Hildebrandt

As a part-time Safeway employee this summer; I’m fully aware of all the changes that have occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Changes that may have interrupted your regular grocery shopping routine, but please, next time you’re picking up groceries keep these things in mind.

First of all, the measures that have been put into place, as annoying as some of them are, are not only for my safety as an employee but also for you as a shopper! Working at a grocery store I come into contact with hundreds of people every shift, including you, so the rules that are now in place are to keep both of us safe.

I know that different grocery stores have different policies and some are easier to follow than others. At the Safeway location that I work we ask every customer to take a cart so that we can count how many people we have in the store at once and also to help maintain physical distancing between customers. Please, I am begging you just take the cart. Please don’t start an argument with me. I can’t just ‘let this one slide’ or not tell anyone because you’re ‘just getting a couple things’. It doesn’t matter if you’re only getting one item or if you straight up just don’t want a cart. It’s the store policy and it’s my job to greet you at the door and make sure you take one. It’s one small inconvenience in your life for a few minutes that helps us as a store to keep everyone safe.

When you enter the store please sanitize your hands. I thought this one went without saying but lots of people just choose not to. It’s the easiest way to make sure your hands are clean when you enter the store and it takes two seconds to spray it on your hands, please don’t walk past it next time. Use it for the safety of everyone.

Paying with debit or credit is much appreciated. Cash has tons of germs on it and touching it when we have no idea where it’s been is, frankly, kind of gross. Of course, I sanitize my hands after touching it but it’s so much easier when you’re able to pay with a card when possible.

Following the arrows on the ground through the aisles are to enforce physical distancing. The aisles are narrow and to have multiple people passing each other clogs them up and creates lots of opportunity for the virus to spread. Believe me, I know it’s inconvenient. I hate following them when I grocery shop but I suck it up and do it because it’s the accommodating thing to do.

Lastly, a thank-you goes a lot farther than you think. The shifts can feel long dealing with people who refuse to follow the safety guidelines put into place within the store so a genuine thank you from customers can go a long way.

Sincerely,

A Safeway employee.