Easy Pizza Bread With Things You Likely Already Have

By Karlie Mickanuik

Tik Tok is a vast and confusing landscape filled with dance tutorials, real life witches, an abundance of frogs and of course cooking videos. One such cooking video is an incredibly easy pizza bread tutorial. For those who haven’t succumbed to the holds of Tik Tok here is the recipe. It is easy to make and won’t take long.

Ingredients:

Baguette x1

Marinara sauce (one can should be enough)

1 bag of Pepperoni slices (For any vegetarians the recipe still works with a beyond meat version of pepperoni)

Cheese (measure with your heart)

Of course any spices you want

Instructions:

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

-Make horizontal slices all the way down your baguette (not all the way through the bread).

-Fill slices with marinara sauce (it’s okay to be messy).

-Put pepperoni slices in bread cuts.

-Cover with cheese.

-Spice however you want.

-Cook for 9 minutes or until the cheese is golden.

Enjoy.