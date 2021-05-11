DIY Crochet Summer Top For All Sizes

By Zeah Spiegel

There’s a certain satisfaction someone gets when they wear clothing they made themselves. With summer just around the corner, now is a perfect time to make a one of a kind crochet crop top. This top is easy enough for anyone new to the crochet hobby.

Materials:

Weight 4 cotton yarn

4.5 mm crochet hook

Stitch marker or a bobby pin

Scissors

Ribbon (optional)

Stitches and Abbreviations used:

Single crochet – Insert the hook into the next stitch, yarn over and there should be 2 loops on the hook. Yarn over and pull through both loops.

Slip stitch – Insert the hook into the next stitch, yarn over and pull through. Then pull through the first loop.

Chain – Yarn over and pull through.

Slip knot – Wrap the tail of the yarn around the index and middle finger. Pull the tail of the yarn inside the loop and put the hook in the loop and tug.

Pattern

For the bra cup:

To measure the correct size for the bust, make a chain from the bottom of the breast to the nipple.

Round 1: Make a slip knot and chain 13, single crochet on the second stitch from the hook.

Round 2: Make a single crochet in each stitch until the end of the round. On the last stitch of the round make 2 single crochet in the same stitch.

In total, there should be 3 single crochet in the same stitch. Mark the middle of the 3 with a stitch marker. This is called an increase. It will form the top point of our triangular cup.

Turn to the other side and continue placing one single crochet in each stitch until the end of the round.

Round 3: Make one chain and turn the work. Place a single crochet in each stitch until the stitch marker. Take off the marker and place 3 single crochet in the same stitch. Place the marker on the middle of the three and continue placing one single crochet in each stitch until the end of the round.

Repeat round 3 until desired cup length. The neck strap will be incorporated in the last round of the cup so make sure the cup size won’t be too big.

Neck Strap

Make one chain and turn the work. Make a single crochet until the marker at the top. Take off the marker and place a slip stitch and chain 80 for the strap. Place a slip stitch on the second chain from the hook until the last chain.

Put the last slip stitch on the same stitch as when starting the strap. Then place a single crochet on each stitch until the end of the round. Chain 15 or more for the foundation of the bottom portion and cut the yarn.

Make a second cup following the bra cup and next strap pattern. Don’t cut the yarn!

Bottom Portion

Round 1: With the yarn still attached, make a single crochet on the second chain from the hook of the chain 15 and place a single crochet in each stitch until the end of the cup. Grab the first cup and connect by placing a single crochet on the first stitch of the cup and continue with one single crochet in each stitch until the chain 15.

Round 2: Make 1 chain and turn the work. Place a single crochet in each stitch until the end of the round.

Repeat round 2 until desired length and cut the yarn.

Back Strap

Make a slip knot and chain 200 and slip stitch on the second chain from the hook until the end. Cut the yarn and tug the yarn to secure.

To attach the strap, pick the top, middle and bottom stitches and use the hook to pull the strap through.