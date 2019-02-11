With over 700 applicants every year and only 42 accepted, diagnostic medical sonography is a competitive program. It allows students to learn the proper functions toavoid injuries with specific scanning techniques. The program gives students an under- standing of the technical procedures and visualization through ultrasound.

Sonographers are an integral part of the ultrasound study, working closely with patients as it relies on user dependent scanning. This teaches students exactly whatimages to find and the best ways to optimize them. Once familiar with the images, theycan then know what they are looking for in patients to diagnose.

This is taught through practice scanning, giving a clear understanding of the anat-omy and knowing what a healthy body looks like in order to spot a flaw .

The competitive standards of the program includes an average of marks and a mul- tiple mini-interview format the applicants must complete to be reviewed and accepted.

As there are only 42 spots available, there is a competitive average that applicants must meet through upgrading courses or high school marks. Once evaluated, candidates are expected to send in their video interview or complete it at NAIT to be accepted and enrolled.