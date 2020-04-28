Dance Classes, Online Burlesque, And More: This Week In Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude

The Grindstone

Ever wanted to try your hand at burlesque? Think you’d be a great stand-up comedian? Enjoy writing and performing scenes and sketches? The Grindstone is offering a variety of classes for performers of every skill level. The classes run online from May 20 – July 15 2020 for two hours a week. All of the details can be found at grindstonetheatre.ca.

Good Women Dance Collective

The Good Women Dance Collective is an innovative, creation-based company that focuses on making contemporary dance more accessible to the general public. They offer pay-what-you-can classes in contemporary dance as well as strength and stretching. Dancing in public with mirrors and other performers can be so intimidating. Why not try contemporary from the comfort of your own living room? You might find your new favourite workout! You can find all of the details at goodwomen.ca.

House of Hush Burlesque Livestream

House of Hush is a local company producing twice-monthly online burlesque shows. Come watch some saucy dancing in living rooms! The shows are pay-what-you-can, but there will be a tip menu available. This means you can send in $25 for a sexy handwashing demo, or $100 for an improvised prop dance with a household item. This event is going to be a ton of fun for your quarantine Friday night. Find more information on their Facebook page.

Broadway Weekends at Home

Free classes taught by Broadway stars. Yes, you read that right. If you are looking for the opportunity of a lifetime, this is it. Join the Facebook page “Broadway Weekends at Home”, and you will find dozens of online classes on topics from tap dancing to reading music to Sing-Alongs. You can also check out the choreography classes – they have actors from shows such as Mean Girls, Aladdin and Beetlejuice teaching choreography to their shows. And like I said – they’re FREE! What are you waiting for?