Club showcase: Video game production club

NAIT’s video game production club is set up to do just that: produce video games. While NAIT used to have a club with a similar idea, this club is new. Mihiri Kamiss, the club’s President, sees the new video game production club as somewhat of a “spiritual successor” to the old version. Now, this so-called spiritual successor is working on producing four unique games to make them stand out.

Concept art for the Video Game Production Club mascot/ Photo supplied

Kamiss and the rest of the club’s executive team split the members into four groups, each working on a different game. So far, they have a puzzle game, an on-rails shooter, a 2D platformer and a role-playing game in the works. Each game is at various levels of completion.

The puzzle game uses a lockpicking mechanic to hack into a fictional computer network. This game will have players turn the lockpick to find a “sweet spot” that will unlock portions of each stage.

An on-rails shooter is a game where players don’t control their movement. Instead, they’re tasked with shooting various targets. These games are usually found in arcades, but there’s a market for them in virtual reality and PC gaming. These games often feel like a rollercoaster ride, so it makes sense that the club’s on-rails shooter group is spending a lot of time creating visuals.

The next game is a 2D platformer. This game’s group is currently on their way to having a working demo for the winter club showcase. The 2D game is currently in the beginning stages of development, but will soon have an iconic look.

The role-playing game is still in the conceptual stage. The student designers are ironing out the game’s systems. They’re currently set on making a system where players can equip skills through specific items. Each item relates to one of the classic elements: air, earth, fire and water. The more skills players have from one element, the stronger those skills will be. The game will use turn-based combat. This means that the player’s characters and the enemies will take turns during each combat round, like a card game.

Kamiss said that the club needs more programmers, but they’re still welcoming designers and artists. Kamiss also said that prior experience in game development is appreciated, but NAIT students are encouraged to join as long as they’re willing to learn and contribute. So, if you’re a video game-loving student interested in learning about the production of video games, consider joining the video game production club. For more information, check out the club’s page on Ooks Life.