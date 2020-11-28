Chicken Chow Mein Recipe

By Erica Cawagas

For university students a quick and easy stir-fried noodles is always a winner on busy weeknights. What could be better than filling your plate with a big heaping pile of fried chicken chow mein? A high ratio of veggies to noodles, adding in whatever fresh vegetables and greens happen to be in the fridge is a great way to use up vegetables before they go bad.

Ingredients

FOR STIR FRYING:

2 bundles of thin Egg Noodles

1/2 head of Broccoli

1/2 large Carrot

1/2 cup of Bean Sprouts

1/2 bundle of Green Onion

1/2 head of Garlic

FOR THE CHICKEN MARINADE:

2 tsp CORNSTARCH

2 tsp BAKING SODA

2 tsp VEGTEBLE OIL

2 tsp SALT

1 tsp SOY SAUCE

2 CHICKEN BREAST

FOR THE SEASONING:

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp of oyster sauce

1 tbsp pepper

salt as required

Instructions

1. Prepare your vegetables. 1/2 head of broccoli, 1/2 large barrot, 1/2 cup of bean sprouts, 1/2 bundle of green onion and 1/2 head of garlic but you can use whatever you like.

2. Cut the chicken into bite sizes. Mix it with 1 tsp of cornstarch, 1 tsp of soy sauce, 1 tsp of vegetable oil and a pinch of baking soda. Set it aside for 15 minutes.

3. Boil water and add a pinch of salt. I used thin egg noodles but you can also use rice noodles, flat noodles, instant noodles. Use whatever asian noodles you have.

4. Make the sauce ahead of the time. 1 tbsp of soy sauce, 1 tbsp of oyster sauce and 1 tbsp of white pepper.

It’s time to start cooking. Heat up the pan or wok for about 30 seconds. Add about 1.5 tbsp of vegetable oil. Cook the chicken first for 1 or 2 minutes.

5. Set aside the chicken so you have room for the vegetables.

6. Add all the vegetables except the bean sprouts. Cook it for 1 or 2 minutes then add in the bean sprout, mix everything together.

7. Now we’re going to add our noodles. Add about 1 and a half tbsp of vegetable oil to the noodles. Then add the noodles to your pan. Try to spread it around. Toss the noodles or keep turning the noodles so it cooks evenly.

8. 4 minutes later. Add the sauce and mix it quickly until the noodles becomes brown and begin to shine.Then can go ahead and add everything together. Mix everything until well combined.

Add some salt and pepper to taste. Viola you’re done!