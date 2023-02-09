Budget restaurants near NAIT

Some days you can’t find the time to pack a lunch before classes. Even if you prepare your lunch the night before, maybe you forgot to do it. Fret not, for here’s a list of cheap but good restaurants near NAIT. While some of these are fast food, others offer a more homely experience. Regardless, you’ll be able to buy a full meal for under $20 at any of these places.

The Nest Eatery (NAIT main campus)

The campus sports bar has specials each day of the week with cheap and delicious meals for students. For a small meal, the Nest also has a menu called Midday Munchies from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Each item on this menu is only $5.75, making it more than affordable if you’re working with a budget. Even if you’re only there to hang out with some friends, there are daily drink specials as well. Even better, it’s on campus. So if you’re looking for a quick meal between classes, stop by the Nest for a bite to eat.

Kingsway food court (Kingsway Mall, 11-minute walk)

If you’ve gone shopping between classes, chances are you’ve also stopped at Kingsway’s food court. From New York Fries to Sumka Ukrainian, you can find a wide variety of chain restaurants to fit your wants. My personal suggestions would be Bourbon Street Grill and Gangnam Street Food.

Bourbon Street Grill is a Louisiana-inspired buffet that has different items each day. While they have a few mainstay items (such as their jambalaya rice) they also have a variety of meats and veggies. I’ve never regretted getting food from here.

Gangnam Street Food is a South Korean chain that carries ramen, corn dogs and bubble tea. A lot of their food is spicy, but they have a few tame items that are just as good.

Jollibee (Kingsway exterior, 11-minute walk)

Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant known for their fried chicken. While there’s also a KFC in Kingsway’s food court, Jollibee costs about as much and offers more than chicken. Their other items include spaghetti ($7.49), burgersteaks ($10.49 for a combo) and burgers ($4.99). If you’re looking for a desert then you can get a peach mango or banana langka (jackfruit) pie for $3.49. Regardless of what you get from Jollibees, the food is all great for the price you’re paying.

Guuto Mothers’ Cafeteria (6-minute walk from the main campus)

Guuto Mothers’ Cafeteria is an East African restaurant that’s located across from the CAT Building’s parking lot. They’re nestled in with a lot of other stores and act as a nice little gem. For only $14 you can get a delicious home cooked meal with massive portions. The two women running the restaurant provide excellent customer service. All the meat served here is even Halal, providing a good choice for NAIT’s Islamic students.