Budget-friendly winter festivals

Edmonton is home to many festivals throughout the year, some with quite expensive entry fees. These four upcoming winter events are free to attend and can provide a well-deserved break from school worries.

Candy Cane Lane

Running from December 9th through New Year’s Day, Candy Cane Lane is a long-running tradition of the Crestwood and Parkview communities. Countless houses along 148 Street, from 92 Avenue NW to 99 Avenue NW, will be decorated with elaborate holiday decorations. On December 10, 17, & 23 vehicle traffic will be closed on 148 Street NW allowing attendees more room to traverse the wonderland. Sleigh Rides & ETS-DATS ElfMobiles will be running up and down 148 Street for those wishing a more festive experience or an accessible alternative. Attendance is free, however bringing a non-perishable food item to donate to the Edmonton Food Bank is encouraged.

A photo of Candy Cane Lane from 2022. Photo by Brian Janssens

Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival

Hosted by Arts on the Ave, Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival is taking place on January 21st & 22nd. Located on 118 Avenue between 90 Street and 95 Street, this festival is situated very close to NAIT’s main campus. This festival observes the Old New Year, while celebrating the many cultures that call Alberta Avenue home. Highlights include live performances, an artisan market, street hockey tournament, and light & ice sculpture installations in the enchanted forest. Those wishing to compete can also take part in perogy and tourtière baking challenges.

Flying Canoë Volant

In Edmonton’s French Quarter and Mill Creek Ravine, Flying Canoë Volant is a yearly celebration of French Canadian, First Nations, and Métis culture. From February 1st to February 4th, attendees can experience this festival from 6PM to 11PM. In previous years Indigenous and Métis camps were set up along side a trapper’s cabin in Mill Creek Ravine. From here along 87 Avenue, attendees could find light displays, an art walk, and a snow slide at École Rutherford. Across 91 Street NW, La Cité Francophone featured an ice bar, live music, and film screenings.

Silver Skate Festival

Silver Skate Festival, Edmonton’s longest running winter festival, runs from February 10th through February 20th. Attractions include snow sculptures, a folk trail, heritage village, & winter cinema. Silver Skate also hosts the Edmonton Winter Triathlon, which has participants run, skate, & ski around Hawrelak Park. At 7:45PM, Fridays through Sundays, spectators can warm up and enjoy the lighting of fire sculptures in the centre of the park. With Hawrelak Park undergoing a three-year rehabilitation project, starting this spring, this is a festival that you do not want to miss.

The fire sculpture burning from Silver Skate 2020. Photo by Brian Janssens

Cover Photo: Candy Cane Lane 2022 Credit: Brian Janssens