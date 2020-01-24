Bold Beauty: Most Influential Celebrities of the 2010s

By Paige Gordon

As the decade has come to a close, it’s time to take a look back on which celebrities have been the most influential in fashion over the past ten years.

The Kardashians

Let’s start with reality TV’s royal family. Each sister has her distinctive style, be it jaw-dropping, haute couture, seductive, sporty chic or alternative. It is common to see a Kardashian, or two, sitting front row at Fashion Week, walking the runway or turning heads at the Met Gala. They have been significant trend influencers with their lines of clothing such as Kim’s body con and shapewear SKIMS, and Khloe’s All American line of denim. Athleisure also became more stylish after the Kardashians started rocking the look. The Kardashians have also influenced makeup trends. Kylie Cosmetics anyone?

Justin Bieber

Love him or hate him, you can’t deny the impact Justin’s had in fashion. Having grown up in the spotlight, we’ve seen his style evolve. From having his own casual luxury brand “Drew House,” to bringing back the 90’s grunge style on his Purpose tour. Even his underwear is trendy. His steamy Calvin Klein underwear ads with his wife Hailey have left everyone hot and bothered. But his most iconic look goes to his hair – who could forget the Bieber cut?

Gossip Girl

TV changed forever when the CW first introduced this cast of Upper East Siders. It didn’t take long before viewers became obsessed with each character’s signature style. From Blair with her perfectly tailored designer picks, Serena and her Boho style and Chuck with new perfectly tailored suits. Every episode had a fashion moment.

Rihanna

She is arguably the most prominent fashion icon of the decade. This pop princess can wear absolutely anything and pull it off. Some of her more fashion-forward looks have included colourful furs, oversized outerwear, slip dresses and socks with heels. In the past couple of years she has also developed her own line of lingerie called Savage x Fenty. She won the Urban Luxe award for the line from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). A few years earlier, she had won the Style Icon award from the CFDA.

ASAP Rocky

Rap music and fashion go hand-in-hand, and ASAP Rocky has a keen style both on and off stage. He is often seen in the front row of Fashion Week and has been featured in campaigns for Dior and DKNY. In spring 2019, Rocky joined a group of other young stars to show off reworked versions of Calvin Klein Jeans most iconic pieces.

Lady Gaga

No fashion influencers list would be complete without mentioning Lady Gaga. When she first broke out on the scene, her music may not have caught your attention, but her clothing certainly did. Since the infamous meat dress, her style has continued to evolve, becoming increasingly classic and glamorous. Gaga is also known to wear haute couture designs from Givenchy, Armani, Valentino, and Alexander McQueen.